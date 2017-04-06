EnergyFunders.com Raises Several Million from the Crowd

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2017 --EnergyFunders, LLC is an online Financial Technology Platform for the Energy sector, allowing investors direct access to oil and gas opportunities and projects through Equity Crowdfunding. EnergyFunders announces that it has raised over several million dollars on their custom-built fintech platform for direct energy investments, starting with Oil and Gas. Their most recent funding last week makes it the 11th successfully fundraised project on the platform overall.



As the oil and gas market has changed worldwide and the balance of power has shifted in favor of the U.S., online fintech platforms have stepped in to connect accredited investors with qualified American oil and gas wells, granting greater accessibility to investors than ever before. While fluctuating prices have kept some investors on the sidelines, others are making moves to get in on the opportunity before the market upticks. For instance, OPEC's announcement that its members agreed to cut production caused a a 46 percent increase in signups on EnergyFunders in December 2016, which focuses on the most efficiently produced conventional plays in America.



"What makes direct oil and gas investing so unique," says Philip Racusin, CEO of EnergyFunders, "is the potential ability for investors to take advantage of the tax benefits which allow up to 80% of the investment to be deducted against taxes on active income in the year the investment is made. Very few, if any, investments allow for tax benefits like this. We spent over six months crafting a unique capital structure for investors that passed through these powerful tax benefits while minimizing liability. No other online platform can offer these benefits."



The company, which leads the market in online Equity Crowdfunding for Oil and Gas, hosted the platform where $363,500 was raised in a short amount of time to participate in a drilling program in Central Texas. Investors could invest as little as $5,000 with no maximum investment, own a piece of the well through their interests, and be paid back through production.



"It's a very exciting process to raise money this way," says Chris Berry, CEO of Flintrock Operating. "The EnergyFunders team was thorough in their due diligence, easy to work with and made the entire experience very efficient. You just have to trust them and their process."



EnergyFunders.com is a Houston-based FinTech company disrupting the energy industry by changing the way capital investment and energy projects come together. Their headquarters is located in the Houston Galleria area. Founded in 2013, the company currently offers professionally-vetted oil and gas projects for investment by accredited investors nationwide and will soon be available for every type of investor to participate. Developed by experienced attorneys and trusted specialists in the oil and gas industry, EnergyFunders is the first platform to offer global and national participation in the $263 billion "small oil" market through equity crowdfunding, allowing investors to buy directly into wells themselves for investment minimums as low as $5,000. Managing assets of more than one hundred wells, the company has raised millions for projects, bringing unprecedented access, transparency and efficiency to one of the most elite and lucrative asset classes.