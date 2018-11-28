EnerVision Inc. Premium Portable Power Stations

Cary, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2018 --EnerVision Inc. is a Cary, NC based company with operations and manufacturing in China. The company has been under development for the past two years, completing the final design recently with two products ready to launch, the EV200 and EV450.



EnerVision Inc. introduces products that are more environmentally friendly and more portable with a higher capacity for consumers. The EV200 is compact, weighing in at only 3.2lbs, but have a high battery capacity of 190Wh. The EV450 comes in at only 7.94lbs but with a capacity of 444Wh, which is powerful enough to jumpstart a car. EV200 has a Type C charging port, one of the very unique features of its kind on the market. Both products are the smallest and lightest portable power stations, yet, have higher capacity and affordable Li-ion battery portable power stations.



Each of the two power station has a 500 life cycle (80% residual capacity), can be charged via solar panel for more eco-friendly boost and only uses premiere Li-ion battery cells from LG Chem and ATL, two of the top four Li-ion battery cell manufacturers in the world.



"We designed the EV200 and EV450 with our customers' needs in mind, aiming to provide a solution to the technical and environmental troubles from the conventional generators on the market. Most conventional generators use fuels and generate harmful fumes, impacting the environment and human health. We used premium Li-ion battery cells to make sure that our products are safe, help reduce environmental impacts, provide longest life cycle, all with making our products the highest quality and most portable with functionality that will beat any other product in the market. Arrow's certified program will certainly prove our unique technology and quality." said CK Kim, CEO of EnerVision Inc.



EnerVision will first launch on Indiegogo, being certified by the Arrow Electronics Certification Program, starting mid-Jan. 2019. Pre-order will be placed on their campaign page.



For more information about EnerVision Portable Power Stations go to https://enervisionbattery.com/



About EnerVision

Founded in 2016, EnerVision specializes in Li-ion battery pack businesses with designing and manufacturing capabilities.



EnerVision also provides most reliable E-Scooter battery pack solutions. EnerVision E-Scooter battery pack solutions are patented in USA for unique battery cell equalizing technology.



Our mission is to power up everyone's life with our vision and energy.