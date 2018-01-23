EnGenius Is Driving the Adoption of 11ac Wave 2 Technology with Innovative Wireless Offerings

Costa Mesa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2018 --EnGenius Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance, versatile networking solutions that empower mobility for residential and small to mid-size businesses introduces the EAP1250 which delivers next generation, business-class Wi-Fi at an exceptional price point.



The EAP1250 boosts network efficiencies and combats the struggles faced with the growing demands of Wi-Fi within a compact and stylish design. The EAP1250's powerful quad-core processor boosts wireless performance and efficiency with up to 30% faster throughput compared to 802.11ac Wave 1 access points. The EAP1250 offers greater user capacities via dedicated MU-MIMO connections allowing more clients and devices to connect simultaneously. At an MSRP of $95, the EAP1250 is priced to provide the best 11ac Wave 2 Technology has to offer at an SMB tailored price point.



"The evolution of the technology in client devices and advancement of applications they support are quickly overburdening wireless networks, requiring continuous upgrades to the network infrastructure. The EAP1250 Wave 2 AP future proofs and crowd proofs the network by delivering state-of-the-art speed, bandwidth, and versatility." stated Eddie Lee, Product Manager at EnGenius Technologies.



Optimized Performance



Offering 11ac speeds up to 867 Mbps on 5 GHz and to 400 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz frequency to maximize client device capabilities. Dedicated multi-user, MU-MIMO connections give users the freedom to take full advantage of HD video streaming and other high bandwidth features. Efficiently steer dual band clients for improved traffic management and quickly detect and avoid network threats through the advanced security features built within the EAP1250.



Optimized Connectivity with Wireless Mesh



Expand wireless reach where wire runs are not possible with mesh technology. Mesh's smart sensing technology adds devices quickly, optimizes routes between APs, and automatically self-heals networks.



Simple, Intuitive Web-Based Management



Configure and manage multiple APs to ensure seamless and reliable connectivity. The EAP1250 operates as a stand-alone AP, locally managed by a switch or centrally managed via the license-free network management software, ezMaster.



Realize the power of 11ac Wave 2 with the new compact EAP1250 - https://www.engeniustech.com/compact-indoor-wireless-ap.html



End-to-End Solution



The EAP1250 compliments the End-to-End Solution by joining the comprehensive line of Wave 2 product offerings from EnGenius that aid in reliable network deployments. Plan Wi-Fi projects using the intuitive web-based Wi-Fi design tool, deploy plans with robust access point and switch product solution offerings, and remotely monitor, manage and troubleshoot networks using ezMaster. Partners can design and manage projects with no additional costs. Discover the E2ES from EnGenius that offers Industry expert support along with the tools and resources that empower partners to confidently plan, deploy and manage their wireless networks.



https://www.engeniustech.com/end-to-end-solution/overview/



About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius, an industry expert in wireless communications and radio frequency (RF) technology for over 18 years, delivers feature-rich, long-range, business-class solutions for voice and data that empower mobility.



https://www.engeniustech.com/about-engenius.html



EnGenius Technologies

714-432-8668

press@engeniustech.com