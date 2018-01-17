EnGenius Releases Cloud-Based Wi-Fi Design Tool

Costa Mesa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2018 --EnGenius Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance, versatile networking solutions that empower mobility for residential and small to mid-size businesses introduced its new Wi-Fi planning tool: ezWiFi Planner.



As connected devices and demand for Wi-Fi continue to grow, network design is critical for optimal performance to meet client demands. The latest offering from EnGenius allows users to design, analyze, and optimize their wireless networks. This intuitive and easy-to-use site-design tool is offered license-free to EnGenius partners, setting it apart from comparable industry tools.



"We are thrilled to offer this exciting new tool to our valued business partners", stated MC Leo, General Manager at EnGenius Technologies. "This complimentary tool will increase efficiency and boost business results, at no cost to registered partners."



The ezWiFi Planner is ideal for designing optimal performance with indoor and outdoor projects. The ezWiFi Planners algorithms intelligently calculates optimal coverage area with ideal access point choice and placement. The ezWiFi Planner offers color coded heatmaps to visualize signal strength and coverage of your deployment. Whether you are a novice or expert in the wireless industry, the ezWiFi Planner makes it easy to generate expertly designed plans that are ready to deploy.



The ezWiFi Planner compliments the End-to-End solution from EnGenius. The End-to-End solution from EnGenius offers Industry expert support along with the tools and resources that empower partners to confidently plan, deploy and manage their wireless networks.



Discover the ezWiFi Planner and experience how powerful, efficient and cost effective the EnGenius' end-to-end solution is here - https://www.engeniustech.com/end-to-end-solution/ezwifi-planner/.



About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius, an industry expert in wireless communications and radio frequency (RF) technology for over 18 years, delivers feature-rich, long-range, business-class solutions for voice and data that empower mobility.



Visit: https://www.engeniustech.com/about-engenius.html



Contacts:

EnGenius Technologies

714-432-8668

press@engeniustech.com