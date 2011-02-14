Engine Bay Floors Announces New Moisture Testing Method for Firehouse Floors

Macungie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2011 -- At the conclusion of their recent 12 month study, the board of directors of Engine Bay Floors voted unanimously to move away from the calcium chloride moisture emission testing methods and to adopt the relative humidity ( RH Test ) test as the new testing method to determine the likelihood of a moisture vapor emission failure in one of their installed firehouse flooring systems.



During the study, floors that had coating failures and acceptable calcium chloride test results were retested using the RH test. In all but one case, the data proved that if had the RH test been performed, then coating failure due to moisture vapor emissions would have been avoided.



The company expects a significant reduction in warranty costs in 2011 and beyond, due to the implementation of this new test for concrete finishes.



“There are many reasons why calcium chloride moisture emission testing cannot do what a relative humidity test can accomplish. The bottom line is that RH testing is a far better predictor of whether or not a floor coating or topping on a concrete slab will succeed or fail” reported Mr. Steve Masino, VP of Operations. “Based on our study, we believe it is unnecessary to perform moisture emission tests beyond, or in addition to, the relative humidity test”



