Engine Bay Floors Introduces a Low Temperature Cure Additive for Epoxy Firehouse Flooring Systems

Macungie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2010 -- After months of research and design, Engine Bay Floors and their manufacturing partners have officially introduced a low temperature additive for use in Engine Bay’s epoxy firehouse flooring systems.



Final testing has recently been completed during the recent cold outbreak on the east coast; approval and release was announced by Rocky Van Horn, director of field operations.



“This time of year, our customers realize that exposure to the cold temperatures can be a real hazard to their trucks and equipment”, said Mr. Van Horn. “When our customers make arrangements to house their equipment inside a heated facility, they need us to complete our work on time as promised”, according to Mr. Van Horn.



The use of the low temperature cure additives in concrete epoxy enables our products to cure in ambient temperatures as low as 45 degrees F which enables us to stay on schedule for project completion. This, in turn, keeps our customers satisfied…and coming back to us.



