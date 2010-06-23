Engine Bay Floors Receives L.E.E.D. Certification

Macungie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2010 -- “As health, safety and environmental concerns continue to grow, the greater the need for low V.O.C. (volatile organic content) floor coating products” states Steve Masino, director of operations for Engine Bay Floors.



After 18 months of research and development, Mr. Masino recently announced Engine Bay Floors received their L.E.E.D. Certification.



L.E.E.D. (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Certification recognizes floor coating companies who utilize environmental friendly installation techniques, low odor emission materials, or low VOC’s during the installation of polymer flooring systems.



“We are extremely proud of this award. Many people spent countless hours helping it become a reality. We now install floor coating products that are safe for our employees and good for the environment, without sacrificing performance, reliability or durability” reports Mr. Masino.



