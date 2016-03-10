Engine Builder Magazine Adds Horsepower to Champion's 60th Anniversary

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --"Champion is thrilled to have EBM become one of our "Top-Tier" sponsors celebrating 60 years in the lubricant business," stated Karl Dedolph, Co-Chairperson of the 60th Anniversary Celebrations. "Engine Builder is one our great media partners. They have consistently informed racing and performance engine builders the straight facts regarding assembly, testing, modification, power enhancements, and technical issues plus featured articles on new aftermarket products, software, builder profiles and engine remanufacturing."



The custom engine building and remanufacturing segment of the aftermarket is served by professionals who give new life to engines of various applications, including racing, performance, passenger cars, light trucks, marine, off-road, commercial, industrial, and light-medium-heavy-duty gas and diesel applications.



"The demographic served by Engine Builder is automotive and heavy-duty machine shops, custom engine builders & rebuilders, and production engine remanufacturers. These businesses are actively purchasing lubricants, hard parts, cores, tools, equipment, materials and supplies to both build and rebuild engines," added Dedolph.



Engine Builder magazine, a Babcox Media property, is the only monthly B2B supplier of marketing, technical and business management information specifically for engine builders and rebuilders in both print and digital formats. Their mission is to help automotive machine shops, custom engine builders and large-scale engine remanufacturers diversify and thrive in this challenging environment.



For more information visit http://www.enginebuildermag.com.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, originally Lowe Oil Co. founded by Ralph Lowe in 1956, is a globally recognized manufacturer in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion produces and blends more than 350 products including fuel, oil and engine additives, motor oils, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, industrial, commercial, agricultural and specialty markets.



Headquartered in Clinton, MO, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, is Champion's 450,000 square foot plant, which accommodates more than one million gallons of bulk storage with convenient rail, siding. For more information contact Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com #champion60