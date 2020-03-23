Engineering Careers in Singapore from LVI Associates Are at the Heart of a Thriving Industry Worldwide

Samsung Hub, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2020 --Investment in infrastructure is key to sustaining long-term growth, in Singapore and across Asia. While this has been a spending priority for many countries it is estimated that in the Asia Pacific region US$1.7 trillion investment a year is necessary just to maintain the current strength of economic growth. As a result, the infrastructure market is booming and engineering careers are at the heart of this thriving industry. "LVI Associates helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at LVI Associates. "We work to provide quality engineering careers in Singapore and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



As a leading specialist recruiter to the infrastructure sector LVI Associates understands the central importance of this industry to the next phase of human development. From innovating in energy, to ensuring that everyone has access to clean drinking water, infrastructure has a crucial role to play both now and in the years to come. LVI Associates partners with organisations across Singapore – and with a number of industry-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International group – enabling enterprises to solve the key challenge of talent. The firm is also at the centre of a network of forward-thinking individuals with the skills and experience to drive innovation and growth across the infrastructure sector. Making these connections is essential to ensuring not just the future of the industry but of countries across the Asia Pacific region too.



A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions enable LVI Associates to help meet the need for exceptional talent across the industry. The firm works with a range of organisations, from boutique enterprises to large corporations, aligning the needs and vision of the business with individuals who can help bring that to life. LVI Associates expertise extends across all areas of infrastructure, including renewable energy and building services, construction, water and environmental. The firm has a strong presence in Singapore and is also part of an international network that employs more than 750 people in 11+ offices worldwide.



As the infrastructure sector continues to expand demand is increasing for those with the skills to support this increasingly innovative industry. Roles such as Senior Traffic Engineer and Director of Construction exist alongside multiple opportunities in emerging parts of the sector, such as solar power, electric, wind and water. Forensics is another crucial area – requiring expert professionals to make sense of chaotic situations – and flood management and water conservation often dominate the conversation. LVI Associates is providing expert support across the infrastructure industry, connecting candidates and corporates to ensure that all of these key needs are being met.



