Engineering Careers in Singapore – LVI Associates Helps Companies Identify New Horizons

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2020 --Specialist infrastructure recruiter LVI Associates Singapore recognises the number one challenge that many in the industry face today: talent. Finding the best people to support innovation, development and growth can be tough. For those building a future in infrastructure, identifying the right opportunities to define a career is hard to do without help. LVI Associates Singapore seeks to bring employers and individuals together, creating mutually beneficial associations that will help to kick start engineering careers in Singapore and define the industry of the future.



Economic development is closely tied to infrastructure investment, in Singapore and across Asia. The need for infrastructure to support ongoing development is constant, whether that's something as simple as ensuring that every home in the region has access to electricity or as innovative as pioneering roads for autonomous vehicles. Engineering careers in Singapore span this broad spectrum of opportunity with roles available in many types of businesses, from the small and boutique to those that are prominent on the international stage.



Specialists in infrastructure recruitment for Singapore and across Asia, LVI Associates Singapore is helping to redefine the way that people and businesses connect in this crucial industry. "LVI Associates Singapore helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at LVI Associates Singapore. "We work to provide quality engineering jobs in Singapore and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



A spotlight is currently shining on infrastructure, particularly given projections from The World Bank estimating that even to maintain current levels of economic growth Asia Pacific countries need to invest US$1.7 trillion a year in the infrastructure sector. This is creating opportunities across the world, from roles related to water and the environment to construction and renewable energy jobs. Enabling engineering careers in Singapore is key to supporting this essential industry and providing businesses within the sector with the talent necessary to go on to drive economic development in Singapore.



With more than 750 employees globally, LVI Associates Singapore combines local insight with a broad global perspective to change the way that recruitment is managed within the infrastructure industry. The firm provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions designed to connect talented individuals with the businesses that will be responsible for ensuring that infrastructure evolves to be more user friendly and innovative. Working with a specialist recruitment partner like LVI Associates Singapore enables engineering careers in Singapore to be defined and new opportunities identified. The firm is in a unique position to ensure that the right talent connects with organisations where those people can be positioned in such a way that benefits not just the business but also the industry as a whole.



To find out more information about Engineering careers in Singapore, visit https://www.lviassociates.sg



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates: +65 3165 1400



Notes to Editors:



- For more information about LVI Associates services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.sg



- LVI Associates designs innovative solutions for the challenges of recruiting into the infrastructure industry. Powered by an in-depth understanding of the underlying needs of the market and the demand for professionals who make buildings better and more user friendly LVI Associates is reimagining the way recruitment is managed to create new opportunities for people and organisations across Asia.