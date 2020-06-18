Engineering Careers in Singapore – There Has Never Been a More Exciting Time to Work in Infrastructure

Singapore, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2020 --Singapore: Teambuilding remains crucial to ongoing growth and success for businesses right across the infrastructure sector. LVI Associates Singapore continues to work to support candidates and clients, securing their business-critical talent during the pandemic and innovating new ways to overcome physical challenges to enable businesses to continue to grow to meet ongoing infrastructure demand.



According to The World Bank, Asia Pacific countries need to invest US$26 trillion from 2016 to 2030 in order to ensure that pre-COVID-19 economic growth rates are sustained.



As a leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector LVI Associates Singapore places the individuals who can make a profound difference, not just to whether the sector is able to continue to meet key goals but also when it comes to enhancing the lives of ordinary people. It is infrastructure projects that deliver fundamental components of life, from clean drinking water to safe homes. This is also a sector that will drive positive change, from designing roads for self-driving cars to construction that could solve some of the biggest problems that Singapore, Southeast Asia and the world face today.



LVI Associates Singapore has an extensive history in specialist infrastructure recruitment, providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that connect the brightest talent with the most exciting opportunities. There are jobs across the sector in Singapore, including water and environmental, renewable energy, construction, forensics and transportation. Despite the current environment there is still great potential for growth in engineering careers in Singapore. LVI Associates Singapore's investment in business continuity planning and technology has enabled the firm to continue to provide key support to clients and candidates. High standards of consulting have been maintained across the board with services adapted to deal with pressing issues, including how to onboard remotely and navigate the current change in our market.



As part of the Phaidon International group LVI Associates Singapore is the go-to recruitment agency for 70+ industry-leading organisations and has a reach that extends to 60+ countries. The firm goes above and beyond for the businesses and individuals within its network, not only connecting essential infrastructure talent with innovative businesses but also ensuring clients and candidates are kept up to date on anything that will affect the future of work and impact hiring. Given the challenges that the world will face in the next six months – and beyond - and the potential for innovation and development there has never been a more exciting time to work in infrastructure.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at LVI Associates commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, LVI Associates Singapore remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the engineering and infrastructure sectors. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Singapore with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.