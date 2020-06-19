Engineering Careers USA – The People Who Can Positively Influence All Our Lives

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2020 --LVI Associates USA provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to organisations across the infrastructure sector. With a reach that extends across the country, including key cities such as New York and Chicago, Dallas, Boston and San Francisco, the firm is dedicated to ensuring that connections are made between the businesses and talent with the potential to positively influence all of our everyday lives. LVI Associates USA offers peace of mind to organisations and individuals that the process of recruitment is in safe hands and that, no matter what the current economic conditions, there is a commitment to ensuring that all are informed about anything that will affect the future of work and impact hiring.



Now is a key time to work in infrastructure. Many businesses and individuals continue to be hit by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – or are beginning to recover – and LVI Associates USA is able to continue to provide high quality consulting with a view to planning for growth. Teambuilding remains crucial for any business, particularly given the resilience and innovation that may be necessary to move on from these unprecedented times.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at LVI Associates commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, LVI Associates remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent in the life sciences sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across the US with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



Nationwide, from Boston to New York, Dallas to Chicago and San Francisco, LVI Associates USA works with individuals and organisations in areas across infrastructure. This includes building services - connecting firms to individuals with the talent to make buildings more user friendly - and also renewable energy, which is the world's fastest growing energy industry. The firm also specialises in transportation and technology, as well as construction, and water and environmental roles, whether that is flood management or water conservation. The right talent can help a business to capitalise on opportunities and be more resilient to disruption and change, both of which are essential across all areas of the sector particularly in the current environment.



Progress is a driving force in infrastructure, which is a sector that is responsible for the day-to-day experience that millions of people have of the world around them. That could be something as simple as having somewhere safe to live or a supply of clean drinking water. LVI Associates USA recognises the crucial nature of this sector and works to secure its future via connections between exceptional people and innovative organisations. The firm has an extensive reach in America and is also part of an international group with a reach that extends to 60+ countries across the world.



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is reimagining recruitment for the infrastructure sector, putting years of insight and understanding to good use to make it easier for key talent and forward-thinking businesses to connect. Innovative technology, consultant training and extensive investment in networks have contributed to making the firm the leading specialist recruitment agency for this industry.