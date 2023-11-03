Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2023 --Any box or package that is sealed or somehow labeled with printed packaging tape will be readily recognized as coming from a specific organization, making it much easier to identify. Printed packaging tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply can provide a way to stand out from the competitors and all it takes is a call to their team to get started on the best printed packaging tape design.



Does printed packaging tape really make a difference? This is the question that many organizations ask when it comes to making the switch to custom printed packaging tape. If they have custom printed packaging tape, how can they determine if it really makes a difference or not? In any business, there is the need to be able to measure the effects of a new tactic to see if they are having a desired effect, and yet the concept of "goodwill" is an important business topic that is very hard to put a number on. But there might be options that can give a business a hint about the impact of making the switch.



First is to look at a particular metric that a business likely is already tracking. It could be new customers, or it could be the number of reorders, but there is at least one metric that a business is tracking that can be influenced. Look at a time period before the switch and for the same time period after the switch to see if there is a change in that metric. It is possible to use the printed packaging tape to offer a special discount on reorders and a business can see just how many people take advantage of that offer.



In some cases, it can be very helpful to talk with customers about the packages that they receive. A business might try to inquire how they handle the packages that they receive and if having a colored, custom printed packaging tape could help them. They may be surprised at what they learn from the conversation, and it could be that multiple colors of printed packaging tape for the different lines of products being shipped to them is the answer.



While using packaging tape to seal up packages is common and used every day, an organization can make this be more important than just keeping a box closed. From offering colored and branded printed packaging tape for ease of sortation and receiving by customers to offering special discounts and conveying important information to recipients, the custom printed packaging tape can have a direct impact on a business. Talk with Phoenix Tape & Supply today to learn more.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

