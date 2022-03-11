Enhance Sharing and Reduce Space Requirements with Large Format Scanning in Seattle

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2022 --For engineering and architectural firms, large format drawings are a common sight around the office. These drawings are valuable and need to be preserved, whether that means keeping rolls, flat files, and hanging files around the office. At best, it's a waste of space. At worst, these images are cumbersome, hard to share, and prone to damage—that is why Micro Com offers large format scanning services in Seattle.



For businesses who want to want to enhance operations and digitize large format designs, plans, and maps, Micro Com has several high-speed large format document scanners that can scan engineering and architectural drawings, plans, and maps at 200, and up to 400, DPI. Digitize large volumes of any length drawing or plan up to 40 inches in width, in black and white—or color.



Micro Com can scan most media, accurately capturing subtle details from blue and black line paper, vellum, mylar, old erasable mylar, and even linen!



While speed is a benefit for busy offices, the one factor that sets Micro Com apart is quality control. Trained technicians compare every digitized file with the original. In the end, MCS will deliver a single or multipage PDF file with all the plans or drawings thoroughly checked for the best image quality possible. This PDF file can encapsulate the large format images and any other file, regardless of size, from letter to sticky note, that relates to them. Files can also be sent in other shareable formats including TIFF, PNG, and JPEG.



For large format scanning services with fast turnaround at reasonable prices, the team members at Micro Com systems are ready to assist. Request a free estimate or call 206-248-3191 to learn more about large format scanning in Seattle.



