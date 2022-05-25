Enhancing Port Security: Commercial Fencing in Vancouver

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2022 --The team at QS Fencing offers commercial fencing in Vancouver. They collaborate with all kinds of businesses looking for tailored solutions to increase security and safety—one of their specialties in Vancouver is working with Port Security.



After a 12.3% drop in exports in 2020, Canadian exports rose by almost 22% in 2021 according to data from Statistics Canada. With the post-COVID economic recovery underway, ports operators are anticipating a sizeable increase in volume and transactions—and getting prepared means installing the proper security. This is where commercial fencing comes in. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/fence-for-port-security-in-vancouver-bc-what-are-the-best-options/



For port operations, security is one of the most strategic requirements. Ensuring the protection of goods arriving and leaving the port and workers is critical to having a successful operation.



When considering port security, it is necessary to focus on three aspects: protection against robberies and theft, work safety, and sustainability of operations. The first point is obvious for minimizing financial loss and damage to reputation, but worker safety and smooth implementation are just as important for business.



To enhance port security and safety, commercial fencing is one of the best and easiest solutions to implement—here are a few different ideas from QS Fencing about how to approach the challenge.



1. Mobile Fence

A moveable fence allows for a lot of flexibility –it's possible to section off areas and temporarily limit access to specific areas. Mobile fencing can be kept in place as long as it's needed—it's clean and modern, without detracting from visibility.



2. Iron Fences

These fences are robust, making them a good option for perimeter fencing. In addition, iron is durable. Although it is prone to oxidation and rust, it can last many years if correctly maintained.



3. Internal Aluminum Fences

For delimiting risk areas and creating separate spaces for machines and equipment, aluminum fences are a great option. Aluminum hardly rusts, which is a benefit when exposed to sea air. It is also light and cost-effective, making it a great cost saver that can be customized to different needs.



4. Barb and Razor Wire

For an additional layer of security, some commercial fences can be accessorized with features like barb and razor wire. Fences like chain-link are especially durable and can even be coated in a range of colours.



To enhance the security of a port—or any business, QS Fencing works with a wide range of materials and fence types. Simply contact the team with a challenge, and they will present different options, which can be installed and maintained by their team of seasoned professionals. Learn more about commercial fencing in Vancouver by calling QS Fencing at (604) 777-3057



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: https://www.qsfencing.ca