'Enjifit' Now Available on the App Store

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2018 --The Enjifit™ app, a workout partner app, today launches for iOS devices. The app is geared to help people stay motivated by connecting them with workout partners or personal trainers who have similar goals, interests and are nearby.



On the Enjifit app, users can filter and message users, create workout reminders and post workout sessions for others to join. Features include:



- Create a workout preference profile (or personal trainer profile – PRO)

- Filter users based on goals, interests, and location

- Send in-app messages to any user

- Create workout reminders and capture accomplishments

- Find users who are ready to work out in the next hour



The app is free to download with PRO monthly subscription available for personal trainers and nutritionists to feature their services throughout the app. Featured trainers will appear based on the user's location and will allow users to contact the trainer directly through in-app messaging, phone or via the trainer's website.



"Many of us need extra motivation to stay healthy and keep a workout routine," says 27-year old Nicole Garcia, Founder & CEO of Enjifit, "and that's what the app is for. When someone is there to hold you accountable to your fitness and health goals, you are more likely to reach them; and you can meet great people along the way too."



To celebrate the launch, Enjifit hosted a public launch event at Monarch Rooftop Lounge in New York City on July 1st, 2018 with a celebratory speech from Garcia. During the event, more than 150 attendees received branded giveaways, drink specials, exclusive insights on the app launch and captured photos with New York's fitness elite.



The app will soon be available for Android devices. The Enjifit app is based in New York City and was founded by Nicole Garcia.



To learn more, please visit http://www.enjifit.com. To download the app visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/enjifit-workout-partner-app/id1398493542?ls=1&mt=8.



About Enjifit

Enjifit, a workout partner app, connects people with accountable fitness partners based on goals, interests and location. The Enjifit app allows users to filter and message users, create workout reminders and post workout sessions for others to join. Enjifit is based in New York City and was founded by Nicole Garcia. To learn more about Enjifit, visit http://www.enjifit.com.



Media Contact

Nicole Garcia, Founder & CEO

1-844-ENJIFIT (365-4348)

press@enjifit.com

http://www.enjifit.com