Enjoy Exotic Fine Dining at the Rivet & Rebar

For a fine dining experience in a tropical island of Phuket, Rivet & Rebar restaurant is hard to beat. Located at the Indigo Pearl Resort this restaurant is also the perfect spot for a romantic meal with the one you love in the relative privacy of one the chic booths.



Romantic aside it is the food which should entice anyone to a restaurant and that also applies to the Rivet & Rebar.



Based on a pure cuisine concept the food is hailed as innovative. Two separate menus are available, the Rivet and the Ribar with the Chef’s Tasting Menu providing a tasty and intriguing third option.



The menu consists of small and tasty creative dishes. It includes wide range of seafoods, taken fresh from the tank and prepared with a distinctly Asian flair. Also included in the seafood choices are Norwegian Salmon, Japanese sweet shrimp and a delicious BBQ Unagi-freshwater eel.



The restaurant also specialises in meat dishes including Black Angus tenderloin enticingly served with tomato and arugula. The grass fed Australian Lamb loin with rosemary-lemon miso, toasted sesame oil, or the marinated organic beet salad available with a host of dressings are among the delicious meat alternatives.



To ensure a good evening out drinks in a pleasant atmosphere is a must. The cocktail bar upstairs provides guests with an extensive range of exotic drinks to help complete the ideal evening.



About Indigo Pearl

Indigo Pearl (www.indigo-pearl.com) is a one of the luxuries and well known resorts in Phuket, Thailand. Set amongst a rainforest, this Phuket beach resort features luxury rooms, dining, and a world-class spa.