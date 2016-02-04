Spring, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --Europeanbarging, a Texas based cruise company offering barge and river cruises in Europe, today announced a new river cruise itinerary on the Elbe River in Germany starting in the spring of 2016.



The cruise, is scheduled on the brand new 80 passenger Croisi Europe Elbe Princess river cruise ship. Europeanbarging, already has released the itinerary which will see the travelers travel between Berlin Germany and Prague Czech Republic along the Elbe River. The 9 day cruise itinerary features 2 nights in Berlin seeing the sites, then 4 nights cruising to Prague (or visa versa) and spending 2 nights visiting the sites of Prague. Cruise ports include Magdeburg, Lutherstadt Wittenburg, Meissen, Dresden, Bad Schandan and Litomerice.



"The interest in this new itinerary was so great that most of the year has already sold out, leaving a couple of dates in September and October 2016 available to reserve. Bookings for 2017 will start in February 2016." Jan Baumgartner, Europeanbarging



The Elbe Princess is a 80 passenger paddleboat and sister ship to the Loire Princess that debuted in 2015. With her flat bottom and low draft, as well as small passenger count, she will be able to cruise the Elbe River for a longer season than the other ships that cruise the Elbe River. The paddle wheels are located at the back of the ship and the upper deck features 23 twin cabins with French Doors plus 1 accessible cabin and the main deck features 16 cabins with a window .



This is a bi-lingual ship that is both English and French and features an international cruise host on-board. Rates start at $2300 - $2875 per person and include the cruise, all meals including beverages of alcoholic and non-alcoholic as well as free Wi-Fi.



About Europeanbarging

Europeanbarging was founded in 1998 and specializes in European barge and river cruise products. Located in Texas, Europeanbarging is an ARC accredited company.



For more information, visit http://www.europeanbarging.com.