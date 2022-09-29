Enjoy Senior Community Living in Wyoming

Rock Springs, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2022 --Deer Trail Assisted Living offers a secure setting where you can live independently while receiving the assistance you require if you need it. You will receive assistance with everyday activities like taking care of your medications, getting dressed, and bathing, as well as professional staff supervision, transportation, and much more.



Deer Trail assisted living community provides residents the chance to make the most of their golden years with everything from delicious meals to fun activities, which change every day. Deer Trail's supportive staff will also take care of all the tedious tasks, including housework and laundry, so residents will have more time to pursue their interests.



Deer Trail's assisted living community offers the following services:



- Three healthy meals a day, with snacks and refreshments available throughout the day.

- Weekly housekeeping, including bed refreshment.

- Basic cable with all of your favorite shows and sports.

- The availability of nurse staff and a 24-hour emergency call system.

- Scheduled trips to shops, medical appointments and religious services.

- Inviting and elegant living and social areas for entertaining loved ones and guests.

- Social, learning programs and events arranged by the Life Enrichment Director.



An assisted living residence at Deer Trail provides individuals with the care, support, and resources they need to live their best lives every day. For additional information or to request a tour of Deer Trail's community, call (307) 362-0100.



About Deer Trail Assisted Living

Deer Trail Assisted Living aims to improve people's lives by providing high-quality assisted living and memory care. Their dedicated staff promote a lifestyle of health, well-being, and endless fun based on the lifestyle and needs of their residents.