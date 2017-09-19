Enjoy the Finest Craft Beer and Authentic Music at Brooklyn's Premier Boom-Bap Bar

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --Plans are in place to open a bar in New York City that will offer a finely curated tap-list of local craft beer and music from genres including classic hip-hop, soul, funk and jazz. Described as a boom-bap craft beer bar, BierWax will offer around 12 different types of fresh, flavorful craft beer on tap, an array of ciders and local wines, and a selection of food, while setting the scene with analog music from more than 5,000 records spanning multiple genres.



Campaigner, Founder and Owner of BierWax, Chris Maestro, is a former Taproom Manager at Finback Brewery and a Cicerone Certified Beer Server. With a background as a musician and DJ and a love of craft beer and boom-bap, Maestro is ideally set to make BierWax a success.



As well as being a premier venue for beer and music aficionados, BierWax will build a physical community among those local to the area. The bar will be a place where people can relax and meet friends after work, on a Saturday afternoon, or on a date night or special occasion. It will create a community of interest as individuals gather to enjoy their favorite craft beer and classic records among like-minded companions. At the same time, BierWax will play a part in supporting local breweries.



"Because we intend to build a community around BierWax, we are asking the community to play a part in making this a possibility," said Maestro. "We want you to be as passionate about, and invested in, the success of this venue as we are. Your donations on Indiegogo will help make our dream of a vinyl record craft beer bar a reality. All contributions, no matter how small, will help us to make the space we have identified into the very best experience possible for lovers of craft beer and classic music."



The BierWax Team has successfully secured a space blocks from Barclays Center in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, to be their perfect venue. Already fitted out as a restaurant/bar by the previous occupants, they have plans in place to modify and adapt the decor to create the ambiance they envision for BierWax.



Find out more about BierWax, spread the word on social media, or make a donation via the Indiegogo page here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/finely-curated-beer-sounds-help-build-bierwax-bar-vinyl#/.



Sign up for Bierwax's newsletter and visit their website here: https://www.bierwaxnyc.com/.