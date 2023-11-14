San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2023 --"Financial Strategies and advice can be so intimidating, but not here! The ideas, thoughts and real stories really got me thinking of new ideas and steps that could be considered. It is a creative way to align your dreams and goals into a great life journey as it promised. Once I completed some of the exercises, read through the ideas and the great personal stories, I thought of a lot of things differently. I felt more empowered and enjoyed the approach and suggestions. It is a short, clear book (NOT intimidating like many can be) that has enlightened me to consider various smart paths to get to that retirement and enjoy the retirement in a fulfilling way.” —Karen K.



Ready for retirement? Who isn't—am I right, but have you professionally prepared?



If not, then this book is for you.



Releasing today November 14th, 2023



In today's uncertain economic times, Enjoy the Journey is the breath of fresh air that will answer many of the questions you're already asking yourself such as:



- How can I maintain a desirable lifestyle after retirement and into my later years?



- How can I prepare for unexpected major health expenses and potential long-term care.



- How can I care for my parents, kids, and spouse?



Financial Journey Partners believes you can retire with more clarity and confidence than you ever thought was possible.



If you've already won the game, it is important to create a plan for your goals and keep you a winner.



This book will provide a process to make smart decisions so you can do the things that are the most important to you and Enjoy The Journey!



Order Your Copy Today at:

https://www.financialjourneybook.com



About the Authers

ELAINE MANLEY, CFP®, is a Wealth Manager, in addition to being the founder of Financial Journey Partners, with over three decades of experience. She founded Financial Journey Partners in 2018. Elaine is passionate about helping clients make smart decisions so they can achieve their goals and dreams. Equally important is helping clients enjoy the journey along the way. The Silicon Valley Business Journal selected Elaine as one of their 2022 Women of Influence.



SCOTT MANLEY, MBA, CMFC®, is a Wealth Manager and has been in the financial industry since 2000, dedicated to helping his clients reach their goals. He is a Wealth Manager, as well as the Chief Investment Officer, guiding the investment team using the FJP investment process. He also helps clients plan for long-term care by using various strategies and products. Before working in the financial industry, Scott worked for HP for 15 years. Scott has an MBA from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.



Abput Financial Journey Partners

Financial Journey Partners is a Wealth Management firm based in San Jose, California. They are known for helping their clients make smart decisions that align their money with their goals so they can enjoy the journey. They actively manage investments and help their clients mitigate taxes, effectively transfer wealth to their heirs, using insurance to manage risk and maximize the impact of charitable giving.



The reviews expressed are regarding the book "Enjoy the Journey: Successful Retirement Strategies and Stories" and are not regarding investment advice or services received from Mutual Advisors, LLC DBA Financial Journey Partners. The reviews are not from clients of Financial Journey Partners and there was no compensation provided for such reviews.



This book is for educational purposes only. It does not make specific recommendations to buy or sell any securities or give specific investment advice. Views expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the views of Mutual Advisors, LLC, Mutual Securities, Inc. or any of its affiliates (collectively "Mutual Group"). Clients and prospects are under no obligation to purchase the book.

Revenue generated from the publishing or selling of the book are paid directly to the authors as outside business activity and are not considered part of the investment services offered through Mutual Group. Mutual Group receives no portion of the revenue generated by the publishing or sale of the book.