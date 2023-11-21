'Enjoy the Journey' Achieves Best-Seller Status on Amazon in Less Than 24 Hours!

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2023 --"The book is a great read with a very personable tone, keen insights, thought-provoking questions, and what I perceive to be values-based advice. Think this is a great resource for anyone contemplating a non-work phase of life." —Keven P.



Ready to retire and Enjoy The Journey? It's possible, these people are living proof, are you prepared?



If not, then this book is for you.



Now available for purchase

Enjoy the Journey, is the breath of fresh air that will provide you with the framework and answer many of the questions you're already asking yourself during these uncertain, and trying economic times, such as:



- How can I prepare for unexpected major health expenses and potential long-term care.



- How can I transition to a work-optional lifestyle, without sacrificing what I worked so hard to create?



- How can I create a plan so I can do the things I've been putting off for years, and do them as soon as possible?



Financial Journey Partners has helped many others just like you achieve their goals and more, time and time again, and believes you can retire with more clarity and confidence than you ever thought was possible.



If you've already won the game, it is important to create a plan for your goals and keep you a winner.



This book will provide a process to make smart decisions so you can do the things that are the most important to you and Enjoy the Journey!



Order Your Copy Today at:

www.FinancialJourneyBook.com



About ELAINE MANLEY, CFP®

ELAINE MANLEY, CFP® Professional, is a Wealth Manager, in addition to being the founder of Financial Journey Partners, with over three decades of experience. She founded Financial Journey Partners in 2018. Elaine is passionate about helping clients make smart decisions so they can achieve their goals and dreams. Equally important is helping clients enjoy the journey along the way. The Silicon Valley Business Journal selected Elaine as one of their 2022 Women of Influence.



SCOTT MANLEY, MBA, CMFC®, is a Wealth Manager and has been in the financial industry since 2000, dedicated to helping his clients reach their goals. He is a Wealth Manager, as well as the Chief Investment Officer, guiding the investment team using the FJP investment process. He also helps clients plan for long-term care by using various strategies and products. Before working in the financial industry, Scott worked for HP for 15 years. Scott has an MBA from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.



About Financial Journey Partners

Financial Journey Partners is a Wealth Management firm based in San Jose, California. They are known for helping their clients make smart decisions that align their money with their goals so they can enjoy the journey. They actively manage investments and help their clients mitigate taxes, effectively transfer wealth to their heirs, using insurance to manage risk and maximize the impact of charitable giving.



The reviews expressed are regarding the book "Enjoy the Journey: Successful Retirement Strategies and Stories" and are not regarding investment advice or services received from Mutual Advisors, LLC DBA Financial Journey Partners. The reviews are not from clients of Financial Journey Partners and there was no compensation provided for such reviews.



This book is for educational purposes only. It does not make specific recommendations to buy or sell any securities or give specific investment advice. Views expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the views of Mutual Advisors, LLC, Mutual Securities, Inc. or any of its affiliates (collectively "Mutual Group"). Clients and prospects are under no obligation to purchase the book.



Revenue generated from the publishing or selling of the book are paid directly to the authors as outside business activity and are not considered part of the investment services offered through Mutual Group. Mutual Group receives no portion of the revenue generated by the publishing or sale of the book.