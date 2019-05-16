Enjoy the Wood's Newest Travel Map Brings Wanderlust to Adventurers in 3D

Kiev, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2019 --With another 23 days to go on their Kickstarter campaign, Enjoy The Wood's 3D Wooden World Map project has managed to raise 35 times more than the amount of its modest initial campaign goal of $5,000 USD. Raising a total of over $225,000 so far, the fan-favorite Travel Wooden Map is not only ready for production and release, it'll be opening stretch goals like additional wooden inscriptions, names of locations on the map in any language, gift keychains, and more.



Backers that plan to pledge to this campaign should act fast as several rewards at particular pledge levels have been sold out. Rewards for the campaign are essentially a buy-in for the 3D Travel Wooden Map, associated pieces, and instructions for assembly. The difference lies in the sizes of the map, which come in Medium (M), Large (L), Extra Large (XL), and Extra-extra Large (XXL).



With its beautiful, handmade birch plywood construction and innovative 3D stacked design, it's no wonder the campaign has made waves the world over. Playful and quirky, the map's designer duo and the associated team worked together to include fun add-on pieces like paper airplane-shaped push pins to mark places travelled to on the map, wooden push pins of famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Leaning Tower of Pisa, as well as airplanes, ships, seabirds, a wooden compass, and even islands.



The 3D Travel Wooden Map comes in two styles. One is a Full Pack, which features a world map with country names and borders, the names of states and provinces across the USA, Canada, and Australia, as well as the capitals of all countries. The second is the Standard Map, which comes with country names and borders as well as state and province names for the USA, Canada, and Australia. All maps are crafted to the highest standard of quality. They feature different colors for each layer and include a double-sided adhesive that is easy to install and doesn't damage the wall. The installation video and instructions show the travel fanatic how to build and proudly display the map on any wall, a process that's as stimulating and engaging as putting together a puzzle.



The reward at the end of the journey is, like travel, as wonderful as the journey itself. And that's what the team at Enjoy The Wood is really all about. The production team is constantly dreaming up new ways to connect people around the world and build a global village through travel-based art. The 3D Travel Wooden Map is simply the next evolution in the creative journey.