Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Effective Therapy with Therapeutic Device Can Be Received in New York, Miami, Chicago, Indianapolis, Houston, Seattle and Loss Angeles Within Week

Oxford, Oxfordshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2017 --A peer-reviewed articles in the top medical journals about benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment with Thermobalancing therapy and therapeutic device, invented by Dr. Simon Allen, have confirmed its effectiveness for chronic internal diseases. Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device for prostate treatment can be delivered within a week from Fine Treatment, United Kingdom, https://finetreatment.com, to people living in New York, Miami, Chicago, Indianapolis, Houston, Seattle and Loss Angeles.



The creation of this therapeutic approach is great news to enlarged prostate patients, as BPH is a very common health problem for men over the age of 50. In 2010, as many as 14 million men in the United States had lower urinary tract symptoms suggestive of benign prostatic hyperplasia. Although BPH rarely causes symptoms before age 40, the occurrence and symptoms increase with age. BPH affects about 50% of men between the ages of 51 and 60 and up to 90% of men older than 80.



Medications, which may cause severe side effects in long-term use, and other treatment options unable to improve blood circulation in the affected prostate tissue. So they cannot effectively treat chronic non-malignant prostate diseases. Therefore surgical procedures are widely used that reduce men's quality of life.



"Thermobalancing therapy is effective, and the therapeutic device is safe to use," comments Dr. Simon Allen. "We are pleased to be able to offer this harmless and effective method to BPH and chronic prostatitis customers across the US, New York, Miami, Chicago, Indianapolis, Houston, Seattle and Loss Angele. Dr Allen's Device provides a natural and effective treatment option for lower urinary tract symptoms and provides pain relief."



Several articles were published in top medical journals, such as:



1. The Journal of Clinical Urology, Effect of thermobalancing therapy on chronic prostatitis and chronic pelvic pain syndrome, British Association Urological Surgeons http://uro.sagepub.com/content/early/2016/09/20/2051415816671036.abstract.



2. The Urology Journal, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment with New Physiotherapeutic Device, Iranian Urological Association, http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26571324.



And many others.



About Dr. Simon Allen and Fine Treatment

Dr. Simon Allen, MD, PhD, is a highly experienced medical professional specialising in internal medicine. He has treated a wide range of chronic diseases, including patients after a heart attack; with kidneys problems, including kidney stones disease; prostate conditions (BPH and CP/CPPS); spine ailments (upper and lower back pain and sciatica), as well as metabolic disorders. Fine Treatment ensures international availability of Dr. Allen's Devices, services customers in over 100 countries worldwide, and engages in a constructive dialogue with medical professionals on the provision of the best healthcare to patients.