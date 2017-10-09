Enlarged Prostate, Chronic Prostatitis and Kidney Stones Treatment with Dr Allen's Device Were Key Discussion Points at the European Nephrology Conference in Spain

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2017 --Enabled by the wearable Dr. Allen's Device, Thermobalancing therapy is a unique treatment method for chronic internal diseases, including urological conditions, such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), chronic prostatitis and kidney stone disease. Invented by Dr Simon Allen, Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device were patented in the United States last year as "Therapeutic device and method." Backed by clinical studies, this effective natural treatment has received recognition of medical professionals internationally, and most recently, at a specialist medical conference in Spain.



Dr Simon Allen gave a keynote speech at The 16th European Nephrology Conference held on 2 October 2017 in Barcelona. He explained the essence of Thermobalancing therapy and its effectiveness in tackling the cause of kidney stone disease, as well as prostate enlargement (BPH) and chronic prostatitis. The outcomes of 2 clinical trials demonstrating high efficacy of Dr Allen's Device and Thermobalancing therapy were also presented. This medical innovation was praised by the attending clinicians and scientific researchers from the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and other countries. Here are some of the questions discussed:



Q: What is the time period, within which a patient can expect symptomatic relief?



A: The users of Thermobalancing therapy® often experience pain relief as early as in several days; sometimes it takes a few weeks for the symptoms to ease, depending on the stage of a chronic condition.



Q: Can men with enlarged prostate volume of over 60 ml use Dr Allen's Device?



A: Yes, we have successfully treated men with prostate volumes even larger than 100 ml. The main problem can arise from a low Q-max revealed by an uroflowmetry test. When it is lower than 8 ml/sec, other prostate enlargement treatments may be more appropriate.



Here is an informative video on how the treatment with Dr. Allen's Device has dramatically reduced enlarged prostate in size: https://youtu.be/Fl-RP5_WlUI.



Q: Does Thermobalancing therapy reduce large kidney stones?



A: Yes, it does. Small kidney stones can be dissolved within 3-6 months. A kidney stone of about 1cm and larger can take over 7 months to dissolve.



Here you can watch an informative video on how Dr. Allen's Device has dissolved a large kidney stone: https://youtu.be/5Wo0BQ24D6U.



Q: Does Dr Allen's Device really help with chronic prostatitis? This condition is resistant to medications, and urologists are often incapable of treating it.



A: Thermobalancing therapy provides the only effective treatment for chronic prostatitis. Antibiotics and medications do not help as they are unable to improve blood circulation inside the prostate, and cannot reach the cause of the problem successfully.



Here you can watch a short video on how Dr. Allen's Device has helped a man to recover from chronic prostatitis: https://youtu.be/Sx1xfwwA5KI.



The conference moderator Ariana Adjani commented: "The 16th European Nephrology Conference was dedicated to inventive discoveries and therapeutic advancements in nephrology. Dr Allen's unique non-invasive treatment method for chronic internal conditions received much praise from the medical professionals attending the conference".



"It was my pleasure to address the 16th European Nephrology Conference as a keynote speaker", notes Dr Simon Allen. "I am hopeful that my innovative Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device will make a dramatic improvement to the lives of people with non-malignant chronic diseases, including urological conditions. Kidney stones should be dissolved with Dr Allen's Device, avoiding surgical procedures and lithotripsy. In cases of BPH and chronic prostatitis, Thermobalancing therapy should be used as the first choice treatment."



