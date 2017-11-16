Enlarged Prostate Should Be Treated Using New Dr Allen's Device in the First Instance, Discussions at the Medical Conferences

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2017 --Thermobalancing therapy effectiveness for prostate non-malignant diseases, such as enlarged prostate and chronic prostatitis, were discussed at the 16th Euro Nephrology Conference in Spain in October and at the 5th Global Health Conference in China in November 2017. It was noted that BPH medication have severe side effects, particularly in a long term. That is why any prostate enlargement treatment with drugs or surgical procedures must be chosen carefully, with all pros and cons considered.



Often patients view a surgery with too much optimism, while all surgical procedures are risky. According to Mayo Clinic from the USA, risks of TURP can include: temporary difficulty urinating; men might have trouble urinating for a few days after the procedure, urinary tract infection, dry orgasm; erectile dysfunction; heavy bleeding; difficulty holding urine; low sodium in the blood and need for re-treatment. In addition, after any operation on the prostate, inevitable complications arise.



Addressing the dire need for a risk-free treatment option, Dr Simon Allen invented Thermobalancing therapy and a wearable Dr Allen's Device for the treatment of common urological conditions, such as LUTS due to BPH. The 2-years clinical study has confirmed that Dr. Allen's Device for BPH, as mono-therapy, stops and even reverses prostate enlargement. This supports men's well being.



Watch an informative video on how Dr. Allen's Device has reduced the prostate volume in a man with BPH: https://youtu.be/V5xidswhxJM.



The results of this study have been published in The Aging Male, a leading medical journal dedicated to health of older men, and in other peer-reviewed scientific journals. The article, titled the "Use of Thermobalancing therapy in ageing male with benign prostatic hyperplasia with a focus on etiology and pathophysiology" can be found at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27960590. This article shows that Dr Allen's Device tackles the cause of prostate enlargement, and therefore is able to reduce the size of enlarged prostate.



"Innovative Dr Allen's Device provides a very effective harmless method of treating prostate enlargement and also a cost-effective therapy," comments Dr. Simon Allen. "The bills for risky surgical procedures for BPH can go to USD 5.000; and with treatments of complications to above USD 10.000. In contrast, the cost of Dr. Allen's Device is about USD 200, and this treatment option free from side effects."



