Enpu to Showcase Its Top-Class Network Cable at GITEX 2019

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2019 --Enpu is excited to announce that it will participate in the GITEX TECHNOLOGY WEEK 2019 on October 6th to 10th in Dubai World Trade Centre (Stand No.:Z3-46; Za'abeel Hall). On the occasion of the exhibition, Enpu will showcase its top-class network cable and hot sellers.



Perching on the cutting edge of the tech industry trends, GITEX TECHNOLOGY WEEK strives to offer a tremendous array of solutions for virtually every vertical industry, which leads to unexpected ideas and exciting approaches to solving network connection challenges. As the largest and the most comprehensive internet event in the world, it serves as a one-stop hub for renowned innovators, high-profile investors, business leaders, key decision makers as well as government heads.



The coming GITEX TECHNOLOGY WEEK 2019 is a showcase where more than 4800 exhibitors from 140 countries will introduce their latest-released products and diffuse ideas about their sophisticated technology to all the attendees. Additionally, more than 100,000 visitors can have the chance to meet with some of the best names of the industry, grasp the newest concepts about artificial intelligence, future mobility and next-generation, and finally pick the ideal products, application and solutions that fit conveniently into the project life cycle.



Enpu now works on the GITEX TECHNOLOGY WEEK 2019 and plans to bring its top-class network cable to Dubai. Enpu is a China-based expert which is well-known for its pursuit of network cable for almost every industry. This company has endeavored to research and manufacture high-quality network infrastructure cable, security alarm cable, fire alarm cable, audio/video connectivity cable, data cable, power supply cable and so on for more than 28 years. At the same time, these years have witnessed that the business of this firm went from strength to strength. As this firm's brand image improves, the high-quality products and superior customer services have earned Enpu a good reputation in the network cable industry and enabled it to sell products to the whole world. On the strength of long-term cooperation with various companies and wholesalers, this firm has established a global business network these years.



Aimed at fueling the shift toward the access to network connection, Enpu successfully opens up numerous possibilities to research and develop network cable with professional and exquisite technique. Equipped with several advanced machines and excellent professionals, this company has a powerful production capacity of the network cable to meet the massive market demand. Recently, the top-class VN-N603 Cat6 FTP Patch cable from this company attracts global attention and gains wide recognition from many industries. This flagship product from Enpu bears no resemblance to the ordinary network cable from many aspects.



As an essential item to connect the network no matter at home or in a factory, this cost-efficient network cable's data transmitting speed is up to 1000 MBP, which provides a fast, convenient and smooth network environment for all users. In addition, this network cable is equipped with a PVC jacket, which not only prevents the critical components from water, strain and significant impact, but also provides a remarkable ductility for the use. With a wide range of application, it is suitable for all the equipment connected to the internet including router, computer, TV, and also laptop. The operating temperature is from -20? to 60?, which means this cable can fix all the challenges in harsh conditions. Most importantly, the new generation of capabilities lay a solid foundation for the long lifespan of this outstanding network cable.



As an experienced high-quality network cable manufacturer in China, Enpu has strict standards and massive production capacity to meet the ever-changing market need. This company's focus relies on leveraging state-of-the-art technology to serve the business needs with advanced technology and equipment. Other than that, it promises to adhere to the principles of high standards of network cable and satisfactory customer services all the time. Both the favor from global customers and close partnerships with corporations promote Enpu to continue to break new grounds and reap more profits.



Company Name: ENPU Communication Technology Co., Ltd

Telephone: +86-020-83986990

Address: Room3308, R&F To-win Building, No.30 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District Guangzhou, China

Email: wang@vnzane.com

Website: http://www.vnzane.com