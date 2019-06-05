Enrico DePaolis Joins Ostroff Injury Law with Dual Leadership Role

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2019 --Mr. DePaolis possesses a deep understanding of business management principles, brand marketing, process improvements, data analytics, and best-in-class technology strategies. These core strengths will be integral to Ostroff Law's strategic goal of maintaining the firm's status as an elite personal injury firm.



Ostroff Law has long established itself as a leader in the field of personal injury law, leveraging cutting-edge litigation and trial support technology to enhance its client case outcomes.



"In my dual leadership role with Ostroff Law, I will focus on enhancing existing business processes while leveraging the latest in technology to improve case outcomes and overall client experience.", Mr. DePaolis said.



Mr. DePaolis brings more than 30 years of professional experience to the firm. Having built and managed many teams of business and technical resources, he has led some of the largest and most complex business transformations for major corporations in industries including life sciences, healthcare, insurance, and engineering. Most recently, Mr. DePaolis was CEO and Founder of cloudIMPACT™, a management and technology consultant firm with fortune 100 clients worldwide.



Earlier in his career, Mr. DePaolis managed large enterprise software and hardware development and product teams, winning industry awards and recognition for his successes. Industry titans such as Black & Decker, Pfizer, Dendrite International, and Secure Computing Magazine have recognized Mr. DePaolis' and/or his companies with awards for peer mentoring, innovation, and excellence in product design and delivery.



Mr. DePaolis' experience guiding billion-dollar enterprises through business and technology transformations will allow Ostroff Law to efficiently and seamlessly leverage cutting edge technologies in support of its core mission to improve outcomes for its clients.



"We look forward to working with Enrico as he enhances our client-lawyer communication practices and improves how our firm gathers and utilizes data," said firm Founding Partner, Jon Ostroff. "His talents and knowledge will allow us to further build upon our extensive library of cases and experiences to drive success for our clients."



For nearly three decades, Ostroff Injury Law has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for injured victims. The firm has fought for clients against negligent parties in lawsuits involving passenger and commercial vehicle accidents, slip and fall incidents and medical malpractice. In the past three years alone (2016-2018), Ostroff Injury law has recovered more than $75 million for clients. In 2016, the firm received national recognition for its $17 million recovery for clients against Greyhound Bus Company after Ostroff proved during a six week trial that the company's recklessness led to a massive highway bus crash in Pennsylvania.



