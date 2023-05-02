Ensure Safety, Efficiency, and Longevity of Collection Systems with on-Site Flow Meter Testing

Avon Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2023 --For agricultural, industrial, municipal, plant, and commercial businesses, testing is necessary for both leak detection and prevention. If leaks are not handled, they can have a negative impact on your finances, health, and the environment. The Avanti Company's on-site flow meter testing services assist clients in avoiding potentially harmful situations and guarantee the safety, efficiency, and longevity of their collection systems.



Avanti's non-intrusive, verified metering technology allows for flow meters to be inspected without interrupting service. During their calibration testing, trained experts from Avanti ensure that liquids flow under realistic and required conditions. During the currency and processing phases, they ensure that all elements are functioning properly and there are no leaks, thereby reducing water usage and water bill costs.



The Water Management Districts have certified Avanti for testing and meter certification. Avanti's team of qualified personnel are dedicated to helping businesses prevent hazardous leaks and maintain a safe, efficient, and long-lasting collection system.



To learn more about Avanti and the services and products they provide, including flow meters and on-site flow meter testing, visit avanticompany.com or call 800.284.5231.



About The Avanti Company

Since 1977, The Avanti Company has been servicing the Florida measurement and control market. The company provides engineered products for a varied range of conditions, delivering only the latest technology products and services in the industry.