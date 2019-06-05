Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2019 --FlowTracker Analytics today announced they have been selected to provide depositor money flow behavior analytics services to Colorado's leading credit union, Ent. With more than $5.4 billion in assets, Ent has more than 330,000 members and over 30 convenient service center locations. Ent ranked #1 in the state of Colorado in Forbes' inaugural 2018 "Best-In-State Credit Unions" survey.



FlowTracker Analytics' analysis services enable banks and credit unions to drive deposit growth by focusing on money flows into, out of and between customer accounts. The FlowTracker SaaS service includes innovative new tools to analyze these money flows and reveal the underlying customer behavior dynamics, a unique new way to plan growth strategies.



"Following balance growth is like watching the score change in a ballgame," says Dave McNab, founder and CEO of FlowTracker Analytics. "But money flows are the playbook. And managing the plays is how you win the game."



FlowTracker Analytics' solution changes the way financial institutions approach the challenge of achieving deposit growth. Measurement and classification of money flows can distinguish money that is new or lost at the total institution level from flows of money between products, branches and accounts within the institution.



With FlowTracker, banks, credit unions and other financial institutions can plan evidence-based growth strategies, knowing when money is at risk, which customers are underserved, who brings money in or takes money out, how new customers behave after they join and how lost customers behave before they go – by customer, product, location and over time. FlowTracker Analytics' unique new capabilities bring customer behavior into sharp focus.



About FlowTracker Analytics Inc.

Our mission is to make actionable analytics accessible to Financial Institutions of all sizes. We enable Banks and Credit Unions to grow deposits through smarter performance management, targeting for growth, dynamic behavior insights and deeper product intelligence. Our FlowTracker SaaS service provides a complete planning, analysis and action list generation solution, based on a patented analytical method that reveals money flows into, out of and among products at the individual account level.



The FlowTracker solution uses readily available data, takes only a few days to set up, is delivered as a service to avoid capital costs and is priced to make our capabilities accessible to all.