Entercom KYW 1060 Announces Career Opportunities at Gary Barbera on the Boulevard

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2020 --Entercom KYW Newsradio 1060 am Announces Career Opportunities at Gary Barbera on the Boulevard. Make More Today the Gary Barbera Way.



KYW's Billy Dawson announced career opportunities for Auto Technicians from Entry to Expert Level at Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard in the Great Northeast. Come grow here. Make more today the Gary Barbera Way.



The Biggest Brand around with the Most Clients in Town is Hiring Now! Apply at Careers.GaryBarberaGroup.com Is Barbera the Best? Boy I Guess.



Applicants need to be great communicators, brand ambassadors and posses the know-how to get the job done in a comfortable supportive environment. This is an opportunity to join one of Philadelphia's staple family businesses. We have recently been the recipient of the Inquirer's Family owned business award as well as the Lenfest award for Philanthropy in the Philadelphia region. We have been serving the Philadelphia region with hospitality and gratitude for over 30 years. Our leaders have been here from day one! We sell cars but we get our inspiration from outside the auto industry, primarily hospitality-focused business such as the restaurant and hotel industries.



Barbera's hire nice people and train talent. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is looking for Service Technicians to join a rapidly growing organization. This individual will be responsible for working with multiple departments to ensure that customers concerns with vehicles are addressed and repaired. You will be working closely with other members of the service department team, in addition to our parts department team. Most importantly, you will see your insights have an immediate, tangible impact every day in a well-funded and rapidly growing #1 in Philly Delaware and south jersey Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Barbera Cares Programs. Your Responsibilities Will Include Perform Maintenance and Repairs Repair and Replace Vehicle Parts Diagnose Mechanical and Electrical Issues Oversee Shop Safety and Cleanliness Maintain Customer and Vehicle Records The Qualifying Candidate Must Have High School Diploma required Inspection and Emissions license 1-2 years of work experience as a service technician A Class Technician preferred Advanced attention to detail Polished communication, problem-solving, and customer servicing skills desired Ability to manage, organize, and reconcile multiple sources of information with accuracy You have to understand the value of teamwork and how teams work…that was deep. If you disagree, read it again. Out loud if necessary. You Can Expect In Return Hourly or Flat rate position - TBD FCA Training done yearly Medical, Dental, and Vision benefits 401K Access to opportunities to expand your skill set and share your knowledge with others across the organization Company culture of promotions from within, allowing for varied and rapid career development. An Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, protected veteran or disabled status, or genetic information.



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and his BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera, known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscious, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera Family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L, honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!



Source: Gary Barbera CaresLearn More About Barbera Brands:

