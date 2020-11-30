Entercom KYW B101 96.5 WTDY Announce GB and Jared Solomon Join Forces to Kick COVID to the CURB

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2020 --Entercom KYW, WBEB 101.1, and WTDY 96.5 Announce Charitable Minded Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera and PA State Rep. Jared Solomon join forces to Kick COVID to the CURB



KYW's Sam Clover and Kyree Moses announce Charitable Minded Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera has again joined forces with PA State Rep. Jared Solomon to help our community kick COVID to the curb with their efforts to promote support for philashelter.org.



Gary Barbera and Rep. Solomon have partnered up for many local collaborations for the betterment of the local Northeast Philadelphia corridor. The onset of COVID-19 brought new challenges to the Northeast including Food Insecurity and Scarcity. The duo have stood side by side to assist local schools with Chromebook distribution for on-line learning and also distributed meal kits regardless of rain or heat to the lovely Lawncrest community on Thursdays on behalf of Share Food Program because Barbera Cares and Hunger Never Rests.



Since their founding in 1991, Philadelphia Interfaith Hospitality Network (PIHN) has moved 325 families, 910 individuals from homelessness to stability. The PIHN program provides assessment and referrals, emergency housing, supportive service and transitional housing. Equipped with new skills and relationships, 92% of families do not return to shelter programs after their PIHN experience.



They offer a safe and child-friendly alternative to more chaotic public shelter settings, allowing families to remain intact. Because they are small, they accommodate intact couples, single father households, adolescent boys, as well as a single woman with children. They emphasize taking a holistic approach to rebuilding from homelessness.



http://www.philashelter.org



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and his BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera, known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscious, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera Family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L, honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!



