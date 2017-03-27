Enterprise Connect 2017: Extend the Reach of Your Conferences with the Sennheiser SP 220

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2017 --At Enterprise Connect 2017 in Orlando Florida, March 27-30, Sennheiser will be launching the SP 220 – a portable, dual speakerphone solution for unified communications that brings clear communications to every conference participant. Designed for fast moving, dynamic workplaces that rely on dependable communications, the flexible, scalable conferencing solution instantly connects via PC, mobile or tablet and is ideal for creating effortless high-quality audio conferences – from small huddle rooms to larger meeting rooms with up to 12 participants. Building on the award winning Sennheiser Speakerphone Series, the SP 220 dual speakerphone solution adds reach and style to any conference room, allowing more users to experience excellent Sennheiser sound quality and voice clarity.



"As businesses increasingly adopt flexible and remote working practices, the number of meetings is increasing. Yet this dynamic culture presents new challenges: Meetings are usually held with several participants dialing-in remotely, and all too often meeting space is at a premium so it is not always possible to use dedicated conferencing facilities," said Brian Brorsbøl, director of product management, Sennheiser Communications A/S. "When the success of meetings rests on the ability to communicate, Sennheiser's Speakerphone Series has proven itself to be an invaluable solution, delivering professional quality sound to ad hoc meetings in virtually any location. The new SP 220 scales up this affordable yet sophisticated solution to meet the demand to handle meetings for more participants with the same peerless simplicity."



The new SP 220 is an evolution of Sennheiser's acclaimed Speakerphone Series, which has been honored with multiple awards that include a German Design Award and both the Red Dot and iF Design Award. Alongside its stylish, eye-catching good looks, it delivers Sennheiser's renowned high definition audio quality, echo and reverb control as well as music playback in full stereo. The new SP 220 is optimized for all major UC and softphone brands and certified for Skype for Business.



Thanks to unique software, two linked speakerphone units are able to work together seamlessly, ensuring that up to 12 meeting participants can speak naturally. Having the units within arm's reach of each participant also ensures easy operation of call control functions and a better feeling of participation. The system is easy to use and flexible: If needed, each of the speaker units can be used individually for personal calls or smaller conferences, with every option delivered with plug-and-play simplicity.



Sound leadership – superb conference sound



Building on Sennheiser's 70 years of sound excellence, the SP 220 ensures the most natural listening experience in important business calls and conferences for both speakers and listeners. With Sennheiser Voice Clarity and the performance from two synchronized speakerphones placed within reach of each participant, you can be confident you can hear and be heard clearly.



An iconic design for premium office environments



Appearances matter – and the SP 220 shares the excellent design pedigree of the Sennheiser Speakerphone Series, making it ideal for modern conference facilities where style is at a premium and audio clarity is a must. They are perfect for quality conscious businesses that need to set up larger conferences on the go. Requiring a minimum of table space, the Sennheiser SP 220's streamlined styling and superb finish signal high-end quality.



The SP 220 offers an effortless way to step up to business class communications. Its built-in cable system connects the dual speakerphone set up easily and directly to UC systems, and the individual units can be connected effortlessly to a mobile phone or tablet to provide high quality audio communication. With the included SP Link Adapter cable, the speakerphones can be positioned up to 2.1 meters apart. Additional features include intuitive fingertip controls, long talk time and protective carrying cases.



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 682 million.



www.sennheiser.com