According to market research, The Global Enterprise Mobility Market is accounted for $206.13 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1225.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for the smartphone, trend of choose your own device and bring your own, increase in mobile data and mobile devices and increase in adoption of cloud-based technology are some factors fueling the market growth. However, device and data security risks are hampering the market growth.



Modern enterprise business strategies need a much faster pace of operations, particularly if the enterprises are looking to expand into a worldwide chief entity. In order to achieve this highly sought-after competitive advantage, companies are looking to the solutions offered by enterprise mobility players. Enterprise mobility services and solutions have established to improve the decision-making speed of enterprises, thereby generating an increasing demand for enterprise mobility solutions.



By Device, smartphone held considerable market share due to increasing demand for the smart phones. By geography, North America dominated the global market which can be attributed to the high concentration of leading vendors and high rate of adoption of technological advances across enterprises. Moreover, Asia Pacific market will gain traction due to the increasing workforce of mobile device users, acceptance of cloud infrastructure, flourishing end-use industries, and growing demand for digital advancements across enterprise infrastructures.



Some of the key players profiled in the Enterprise Mobility Market include:



-Verizon Enterprise Solutions

-Symantec Corporation

-SAP SE

-Panasonic Corporation

-Nokia Corporation

-Microsoft Corporation

-Meru Networks

-iPass Inc.

-IBM Corporation,

-Hewlett-Packard Development Company Ltd,

-Globo PLC

-Enterprise Mobile Inc.

-Citrix Systems Inc.

-Cisco Systems Inc.

-Cerner Corporation

-BlackBerry Ltd.

-Avaya Inc.

-AT&T Inc.

-Aruba Networks Inc.

-Alcatel-Lucent S.A.



Software's covered:



- Enterprise Email and Content Management

- Mobile Device Management

-Mobile Application Management

- Other Software's



Devices Covered: - Tablets - Laptops - Smartphone's



Security Solutions Covered:



- Network Security

- Mobile ID Security

- Mobile Device Security

- Mobile Data Security



End users Covered:



- Manufacturing and Automotive

- IT and Telecommunication

- Hospitality and Retail

- Government and Education

- Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)



Regions Covered:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- South America

- Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:



- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements