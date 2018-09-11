Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2018 --Bypass and 7shifts today announced that they are teaming up to provide greater controls to restaurant managers while offering flexibility to operators. The partnership will begin at multiple Yogurtland locations with planned deployment at Yogurtland stores across the United States, and as an offering to multi-location restaurants.



"We're excited to offer our franchisees and operators the industry-leading restaurant management platform provided by Bypass and 7shifts." said John Carlson, VP Marketing, Development & Operations at Yogurtland. "By providing a unified point of sale and scheduling solution, we are empowering our operators to make proactive labor management decisions to boost profitability while continuing to provide a great guest service experience."



Bypass, an enterprise point-of-sale (POS) solution used at hundreds of locations in sports, entertainment and the restaurant industry across over 18,000 terminals, will seamlessly integrate with 7shifts, an employee scheduling software that helps managers and operators reduce wasted time and streamline communication.



"With our new relationship with Yogurtland, we sought out a partner for labor and scheduling, but wanted to go beyond a simple data integration," said Geoff Johnson, Chief Innovation Officer & Vice President of Product for Bypass. "7shifts not only satisfied the needs of the customer, but we've now crafted a powerful partnership that offers the market a truly integrated solution."



Johnson added, "With our partnership approach, we're looking to closely partner with best-in-class organizations that complement our core product rather than lock people into a one-size-fits-most solution." With the integration, when an operator clocks into a Bypass terminal, it opens up the 7shifts application with its full capabilities instead of passing data over from one application to another. The integration gives the operator full freedom and the manager tight control over variable factors like grace period and break times.



Jordan Boesch, CEO of 7shifts said, "We are excited to partner with the team at Bypass Mobile to help bring a holistic scheduling and labor management solution to enterprise-level restaurants. We believe that restaurateurs of all types win when they have access to powerful, integrated tools which address their individual operators' labor needs. Our team is proud that our shared missions of accelerating restaurant efficiency have brought us together to create a best of breed solution."



About Bypass Mobile

Since its founding in 2010, Austin-based Bypass has become the leading innovator in enterprise point-of-sale systems, working with more than 300 national restaurant chains, sports and entertainment properties, and cafes in corporate, healthcare and educational settings across 18,000 registers. Whether through fixed terminals, mobile devices or desktop management software, Bypass accelerates profit, efficself-serviceost importantly, the guest experience. Bypass combines front-of-house, self service, back-office tools and deep insights for an integrated solution that brings the innovation, sophistication, and scalability of e-commerce to physical merchants.



About 7shifts

Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2013, with offices in Toronto, 7shifts is the restaurant employee scheduling solution for more than 150,000 restaurant workers across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. 7shifts is used by growing multi-unit restaurant groups including Xi'an Famous Foods, Bareburger, Honeygrow, Andy's Frozen Custard, Black Rock Coffee Bar, and many others. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts empowers restaurant managers to optimize their workforce to better manage employees, resulting in reduced labor costs. 7shifts has secured $4.5 million in funding, led by Tandem Capital and Relay Ventures.



