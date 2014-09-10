Enterprise Workforce GPS Tracking App for Windows 7 and Windows 8 Announced by Electric Compass

Darien, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2014 --Electric Compass, the leader in mobile enterprise GPS solutions today announced the availability of its GPS tracking app for tablets and laptops running Windows 7 and Windows 8. This expands the range of operating systems supported by Electric Compass Tracker to include all major operating systems for mobile devices. Electric Compass Tracker offers a powerful suite of enterprise workforce location tracking capabilities.



Businesses can now track the GPS location of field workers using Windows tablets and Windows laptops in real-time on the same proven Electric Compass Tracker platform that supports Android devices, iOS devices, Windows Embedded Handheld computers, BlackBerrys, installed vehicle trackers and asset tracking devices. This gives IT departments the ability to utilize the same GPS tracking platform across their entire mobile workforce regardless of device or worker role.



Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite tracking is proven to dramatically increase field worker productivity and decrease operating costs. Deploying GPS tracking will typically increase field workforce productivity by up to 12% while reducing fuel costs by up to 30%. Safety is greatly improved as speeding can be decreased by up to 95%.



The Windows GPS tracking app available with Electric Compass Tracker allows managers and dispatchers to more effectively address field business issues including:



- Achieve complete visibility into field operations to increase productivity, improve safety and save costs

- Find closest worker to a location to improve response to urgent events such as service calls or sales opportunities

- Improve worker compliance with safety and track productivity with alerts for speeding, unauthorized travel, entering or leaving designated areas (geofences) and more

- Gain insight into patterns of field activities with the ability to review full “breadcrumb” history for user location, travel and alerts generated

- Improve business intelligence through a wide range of reports and schedule report subscriptions for automatic delivery by email

- Organize field workers into tracking groups based on location and/or job function

- Provide full security through role-based tracking dashboard login permissions

- Have anywhere, anytime access to worker locations from the web and our smartphone “supervisor” app

- Flexible GPS tracking for a diverse workforce using Windows tablets and laptops, company-supplied smartphones, bring-your-own-device (BYOD) smartphones, mobile computers, vehicle “black box” trackers and asset tracking devices all on the same cloud-based tracking and reporting system



“The Windows tablet and laptop market has been underserved in terms of GPS tracking applications,” said Michael Forbes, Managing Director of Electric Compass. “The introduction of our Windows tracking app offers businesses increased visibility into field activity and greater control over their mobile workforces. We help enterprises add more tasks per worker per day, cut unnecessary mileage and improve safety through GPS-based tacking and business intelligence.”



For more information on Electric Compass Tracker, visit http://electriccompass.com/tracking/mobile-computer-tracking/



ABOUT ELECTRIC COMPASS: GPS FOR WORK™

Electric Compass (http://electriccompass.com/) offers GPS service, software and hardware solutions for enterprises with field workforces. Electric Compass is focused on helping companies add GPS capabilities to their field mobility and fleet solutions though its innovative products. Founded by mobile GPS veterans, Electric Compass understands the challenges of deploying a mobile computing solution and provides the expertise, experience and support to help companies profit from the integration and addition of GPS in the field.



Europe, Middle East and Africa-based companies should contact sales@mobileworxs.com or visit http://www.mobileworxs.com/ for more information.



Integrators, VARs and mobile software companies are invited to join the Electric Compass EChannel partner program to offer Electric Compass products directly to their customers. Contact partners@electriccompass.com for more information.



Microsoft, and Windows are either registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.