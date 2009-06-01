Entertaining Legend Marie Osmond Opens Her Home to Magazine Readers

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2009 -- Internationally recognized entertainer, philanthropist and entrepreneur Marie Osmond has invited Where Women Create into her home studio for the Summer ’09 issue, which is available on newsstands beginning on May 1st. Each issue of this quarterly magazine, published by Stampington & Company in partnership with author Jo Packham, lets readers explore the studios of top artists, giving them a behind-the-scenes look at what drives them to create.



Marie Osmond has been entertaining since she made her debut on “The Andy Williams Show” when she was only 3 years old. She has since gone on to have a successful career as a musician and entertainer, recently appearing on the hit show “Dancing with the Stars.” Aside from her talents as a performer, Marie is also an avid quilter, sewer and doll-collector. She has released signature fabric collections through Quilting Treasures, a line of sewing machines through Janome, a collection of Essential Storage solutions, and her own exclusive brand of designer dolls. Her studio, located within her Las Vegas home, features an eclectic blend of family heirlooms, memorabilia and modern treasures from which she draws inspiration.



Along with the studio of Marie Osmond, this 160-page issue of Where Women Create invites readers to explore the creative spaces of ten other artistic women, including actress and designer Melissa Biggs, host of “DIY Scrapbooking” Sandi Genovese, Native American philanthropist and founder of the Adopt-a-Native-Elder Program Elizabeth Clah, and painter and mixed-media artist Alisa Burke. In addition to rich, full-color photographs and insightful stories, readers will also discover unique organizational ideas, product reviews, tips for finding artistic inspiration, and occasional how-to projects in every volume.



“Through her talent, creativity and giving nature, Marie Osmond embodies the spirit of Where Women Create,” says Stampington & Company’s Publisher and President, Kellene Giloff. “For more than 15 years, we have had the privilege of showcasing the artwork of hundreds of creative, courageous, ground-breaking, and talented women in our publications, and we are proud to add Marie to that list. She is an icon for many women, and I know that our readers will enjoy being able to take a glimpse inside of her artistic sanctuary.”



Where Women Create Summer ’09, featuring cover artist Marie Osmond, will be available beginning on May 1, 2009 on newsstands in the home décor or crafting sections or directly from Stampington & Company online at http://www.stampington.com or over the phone at 1-877-782-6737. For more information about this release, including print-ready images, visit http://www.stampington.com/press.



About Stampington & Company

Stampington & Company® is the publisher of Somerset Studio®, Somerset Memories™, The Stampers’ Sampler®, Art Doll Quarterly™, Take Ten™, Altered Couture®, Belle Armoire®, and 16 other premier art and crafting publications. The company also produces exclusive collections of rubber art stamps and artist papers. Information about Stampington & Company publications can be found on the web at http://www.stampington.com.

