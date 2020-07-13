Entertainment Exchange Urges Event Planners to Book 2021 Dates Now

Silver Spring, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2020 --Entertainment Exchange, a Mid-Atlantic-based talent booking agency specializing in event production and high-quality entertainment, advises event planners that postponed 2020 events due to the coronavirus pandemic to book dates in 2021 now to avoid competition and ensure vendor availability.



Focusing on the Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia region, Entertainment Exchange has adhered to special event restrictions since March 2020. But as restrictions begin to lift, the company is seeing an influx of prime date requests in 2021 for conferences, weddings, corporate events, galas and more.



"Although the industry is facing adversity, event coordinators are forging ahead and mapping out 2021 events when mass gatherings will be safe again," says Mike Ostrow, Managing Director at Entertainment Exchange. "Because our client's success comes first, we highly recommend event planners book venues, entertainment, catering and more for 2021 as soon as possible to ensure they still curate the attendee experience they seek."



Restrictions across the country are ever-changing, but live entertainment for all ages is still possible while socially distanced. For now, many events are turning virtual, an area Entertainment Exchange has quickly pivoted to as well.



Entertainment Exchange is also adopting new event policies and training procedures for their entertainment acts to navigate the new needs event planners have, including social distance guides, livestream options, contactless engagement, and more.



"Entertainment Exchange is committed to our client's safety and health as the events industry begins to re-open," says Pat Richitt, Owner at Entertainment Exchange. "We are taking every precaution necessary to ensure our entertainment acts, consultants and event production services and equipment meet high standards, to continue to offer the quality entertainment you can always expect."



About Entertainment Exchange

Entertainment Exchange is a full-service talent agency servicing the mid-Atlantic region serving the Washington D.C., Baltimore and Virginia metro regions. They connect clients with a variety of choices when it comes to looking for the perfect performers for the big day. From wedding bands, djs and MCs, they have the perfect seasoned professionals to help make your wedding special.