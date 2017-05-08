Entitled Launches to Recoup Property Taxes for Cook County Homeowners

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2017 --Entitled gives new meaning to the term "found money." The Chicago-based company, which launched today, provides homeowners with a risk-free mechanism to recoup property taxes. "We leverage technology to quickly discover and correct overlooked property tax exemptions that pay significant refunds," said Entitled President and Co-Founder Matt Myjak.



According to Myjak, homeowners unwittingly assume that property tax amounts billed by the county and paid through escrow are correct. "Since homeowners don't know the exemptions to which they're entitled, they are routinely overbilled by the county assessor," he said. "As a result, they end up paying more than necessary in property taxes."



Most tax professionals only focus on property tax appeals, but exemptions are a separate opportunity for savings. That's the gap the newly launched Entitled is designed to fill. "We specialize in unearthing and fixing missed exemptions for the prior three years," said Myjak. "Because we focus on exemptions, we're able to see an outcome rather quickly."



"We're changing the property tax service game and delivering money into the hands of homeowners," said Myjak. "Property tax appeal companies typically require an upfront payment for future savings," he said. "Our model of only charging if and after a refund is received makes Entitled accessible to all homeowners."



The company's combination of advanced knowledge, state-of-the-art technology, and dedication to service offers a trifecta of value to Entitled's customers. The company collects no upfront fees, and in fact, doesn't charge customers a dime unless they're able to recover money. Then, Entitled charges just 10 percent of the refunded amount.



A homeowner begins the Entitled process by completing a short online form. Entitled then determines whether or not property tax exemptions were received in each of the previous three years. If not, the company makes it simple to file for missed exemptions, which can result in refunds that total thousands of dollars. An added benefit is that correcting property tax exemptions typically results in future savings for homeowners.



"Our favorite part about Entitled's service is we can guarantee satisfaction to every homeowner," Myjak said. "If no refund is received, the homeowner pays nothing and gains the knowledge that their property tax was fairly paid."



For more information, visit https://www.entitledrefunds.com.



About Entitled

Entitled was founded in 2017 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company provides the marketplace with services that allow homeowners to recoup refunds on overpaid property taxes. Currently serving Cook County, Entitled is slated to broaden its reach to include more counties in the near future.



Contact:

Matt Myjak

President & Co-Founder, Entitled

Management@EntitledRefunds.com

800-355-5541



Website: https://www.entitledrefunds.com