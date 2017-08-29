Entrepreneur and Philosophical Baker Publishes 'The Back-Story'

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2017 --Chris Duke, Co-Founder of Anna's Gourmet Goodies, won't share his recipes, but he has published his best collection of insights and lessons learned from running a gourmet cookie gift business. In his book Outside the Oven, readers look at life and business through the eyes of an entrepreneur and philosophical baker. The book is a hand-selected and categorized collection of Chris' best stories from his blog about what he's learned from starting and running Anna's Gourmet Goodies for 16 years.



Outside the Oven is not a dry, list-filled, how-to business book. Instead, Chris shares insightful and relevant stories from everyday life, inspiring readers to seek out a deeper sense of purpose in their business or life's work. The stories in Outside the Oven are real, touch a range of emotions, encourage reflection, spark memories and sometimes even a tear.



Chris combines his top tier educational background, a technology-focused career and his secret recipes to churn out gourmet gifts through his website, AnnasGourmetGoodies.com. Outside the Oven is Chris' way of sharing 'the back-story' and helping readers understand the importance of why successful businesses operate the way they do. In his hugely popular TED talk, author and lecturer Simon Sinek says that "The goal is not just to sell to people who need what you have, the goal is to sell to people who believe what you believe." This philosophy is foundational to Chris' book and his business.



Advance copies of Outside the Oven have received praise and thanks from customers and friends. Paul Clements, General Manager of Crossroads Infiniti said, "Anyone starting a business should read this book."



For more information, visit Chris's author page at https://amazon.com/author/chrisduke, his company website at https://AnnasGourmetGoodies.com, or read the blog at http://OutsideTheOven.com.



About Chris Duke

Chris Duke is a husband, a father, an entrepreneur, a technologist, a baker and a chef – in that order. He holds an undergraduate degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College and a master's degree from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. He has worked in a variety of companies from startups to Fortune 500 corporations. Chris has founded five companies, including Anna's Gourmet Goodies with his wife Debbie.



Contact:

Chris Duke

Anna's Gourmet Goodies, Inc.

919-570-2035

888-864-4832

chris@annasgourmetgoodies.com

https://AnnasGourmetGoodies.com

http://OutsideTheOven.com