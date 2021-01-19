Entrepreneur and Ted Fellow Karim Abouelnaga's New Book Explains How with Clarity Around Purpose, Anything Is Possible

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2021 --TED Fellow and CEO of Practice Makes Perfect, Karim Abouelnaga, has written a book for aspiring business professionals and those looking to build purpose-driven social enterprises. The Purpose-Driven Social Entrepreneur was written for anyone finding difficulty in pursuing their passion and realizing their purpose.



"One of the main reasons I wrote this book was because I wanted to share a framework and blueprint for people looking to build purpose-driven social enterprises," stated Karim. "In today's world companies have to do more than just generate a profit – they need to have a dual focus on both profit and purpose – addressing both pain points and social problems. I want to make sure that those entering the business know you do not have to compromise one for the other, and that with clarity around your purpose anything is possible."



This book is a must read for anyone looking to take their business and their life to the next level. Through the book, Karim covers topics from the formative early steps that help someone reflect on their purpose and provides additional tips for those looking to enhance their business over time. Karim's determination for success is clear on every page as he walks readers through the highs and lows of entrepreneurship, significant milestones in his own journey, and methods to help anyone take the step of speaking their purpose into existence with the same conviction he has spent his life building. For those who already have a business in mind, or who are stuck in the rut of figuring out where to go in life, this book is the perfect guide to finding your goals and sticking to them.



As a child of Egyptian immigrants, Abouelnaga worked hard to earn his desired education despite the difficulties that came with the opportunity gap. After earning over $250,000 to fund his own education he began Practice Makes Perfect at 18 years old to make sure that education was possible for students at low-income schools. Now, with The Purpose-Driven Social Entrepreneur, he seeks to help individuals set themselves on a path of intention and success.



Early Praise for The Purpose-Driven Social Entrepreneur:



"an introspective look at building a startup with long-range vision...No matter what way one chooses to digest the information, it will certainly be of value to businesspeople at all levels of experience." - Kirkus



"The Purpose-Driven Social Entrepreneur is worth your time whether you are new to social entrepreneurship or an experienced hand." - Carrie Rich, CEO of The Global Good Fund



"Youthful idealism is transformed into meaningful impact in this succinct, personal, and powerful distillation of key lessons for leaders who seek to build transformative social enterprises. Karim's insights will resonate with experienced entrepreneurs and reverberate with novitiates as they navigate from idea through execution." - Thane Kreiner, Ph.D, former Executive Director of the Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship at Santa Clara University.



About Karim Abouelnaga: Founder and CEO of Practice Makes Perfect, a company that partners with low-income schools to help narrow the opportunity gap, Abouelnaga is no stranger to the world of writing. After attending Baruch College for one year in New York he moved on to Cornell University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration. At the age of 23, he was named to Forbes' "30 Under 30" list in Education, and at 24 was named to Magic Johnson's "32 Under 32" list. Additionally, his TED Talk entitled "A Summer School Kid's Actually Want to Attend'' was named one of the 9 Most Inspiring Talks of 2017. In 2020 Abouelnaga graduated from Columbia University with a Master's in Education Policy, adding that degree to his extensive resume. In addition to publishing Breaking Through: From Rough to Ready in 2018, Abouelnaga has also written for Forbes, Entrepreneur Media, and Young Entrepreneur.



About Indigo River Publishing

Indigo River Publishing is a modern cooperative publisher founded in 2011. We take the best parts of traditional publishing—such as expert editors, award-winning cover designers, and strong sales distribution—and thrown away what's not working to create a business model that allows for a true partnership between authors and publishers. We work with authors across all genres and have proudly published books from internationally recognized executives and celebrities as well as debut authors. Transparency and partnership are our guiding principles, and we pride ourselves on identifying new voices and rising talent while leading the evolution of the publishing industry's business model.



