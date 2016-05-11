Entrepreneur Set to Launch First of Its Kind Creative Arts Based Live-in Community

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --Kelli Vissers, an arts-passionate entrepreneur pursing a one-of-a-kind approach to supporting young adults interested in pursuing careers in the arts, announced this week that she will be launching a crowd-funding campaign on Indiegogo this May 10th for funding The Create Your World Healing Arts Center, a creative arts based live-in community. The community will welcome low to middle income individuals between the ages of 18-22 who want to practice, refine, and perfect their artistic passions and abilities.



"With school-funded art and music programs slowly being slashed from budgets left and right, it is imperative that we come together to find alternatives for disadvan-taged young adults interested in pursuing careers in art, music, theatre and dance after high school," said Vissers. "My goal with this live-in community is to not only provide a safe-haven for these talented individuals to harness their abilities, but to address the whole person, giving them the confidence and voice they need to go out into the world and make a difference."



What makes this project even more unique, is that members of the community will be given a fully equipped tiny home that they will take with them when they leave the community. But, the home will only be granted if they help maintain and work in the community during their stay, which will typically run anywhere from 6-12 months, and will be determined through the application process.



The community will host 20 tiny homes arranged around the central points of the Healing Arts Center. A full music recording studio, art studio, dance studio, perfor-mance hall, public café and coffee shop, meditation rooms, a bunkhouse, holistic healing clinic, various resources, and an entrepreneurial education will be at the member's disposal.



"We are very excited to give disadvantaged youth a chance to truly refine their inner passions," said Vissers. "Spread the word on our Indiegogo campaign, and help us garner widespread support for fully funding this beneficial and important artistic community."



The Create Your World Healing Arts Center Indiegogo campaign will go live May 10, 2016.



About The "Create Your World Creative Arts Community

The "Create Your World Creative Arts Community", is the first live-in community of it's kind for low to middle income young adults ages 18-22 who would like to em-brace and nurture their passion for the arts.



