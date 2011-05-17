Entrepreneurs Launch Frugal Flagstaff

Flagstaff, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) --05/17/2011 --Today, two entrepreneurs launched FrugalFlagstaff.com, a website filled with coupons and discount deals that provides area businesses profitable and cost-effective online marketing. FrugalFlagstaff.com arrives at a time when online coupon sites are very popular; but, with the focus shifted to local and small businesses, they have found a new niche. FrugalFlagstaff.com has already gained momentum, even prior to today’s official launch.



“As small business owners in Flagstaff we noticed the need for affordable advertising,” said Frugal Flagstaff’s Eric Sedillo and Mario Banda. “As consumers we realized we were being overlooked by the big coupon sites. Thus, FrugalFlagstaff.com was born. We differ from the big coupon sites in that we don’t just have one deal, one time, that you pay for right now. The bottom line is we save the consumer and business owner money.”



FrugalFlagstaff.com is a website dedicated to saving consumers money on the things that they buy every day. “Our purpose is to work collectively with local businesses who wish to offer the consumer a deal,” said Sedillo and Banda. A deal is created and then posted on the website. FrugalFlagtaff.com alerts the consumer of new deals using social media, radio and marketing. FrugalFlagstaff.com could not have picked a more perfect time to use technology to create a green company. This site serves as an affordable outlet for local business to market to their customers, even in this uncertain economy.



“I am incredibly impressed with the response I have already had, especially considering FrugalFlagstaff.com has not even been officially launched yet,” said Ramandeep Ahuja of Delhi Palace restaurant about the site during pre-launch market testing. “I have already served over 20 customers that presented my deal from your website. I can’t wait to see what happens when it is officially launched and made public knowledge!”



So far, FrugalFlagstaff.com features categories in automotive, health and beauty, home and garden, food, entertainment, lodging and other. Special deals in these categories are featured for a limited time on the home page. Visitors click on the business and from there they print out the coupon. If users have a smart phone or compatible mobile device they can choose to be more eco-friendly by simply presenting the coupon directly from their phone to save instantly.



