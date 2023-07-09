Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2023 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, features a range of entry canopy models that provide numerous benefits, while also being beautiful and functional. At MASA Architectural Canopies they have worked with thousands of different businesses and building owners to provide them with a quality entry canopy. They have several impressive models that can be customized for any needs or building.



One of the reasons to add an entry canopy to a building is to provide a bit of shelter from the elements for people either leaving or entering the building. For example, the first person to the building in the morning needs to either unlock the door with keys and/or disarm the alarm system. Being able to do so while being protected from the rain, hail, snow, or other weather is much nicer than getting wet or pelted with hail.



An entry canopy also provides protection to the doorway and door itself. This results in a reduction of maintenance required for the entrance door, doorway, and frame because it isn't being subjected to the different weather elements. Owners save money on maintenance, and they can save money on energy costs as well as the entry canopy shields the door from the harsh sunlight and the blowing and drifting snow.



In a world that is increasingly reliant on technology and electricity in order to get things done, the simplicity of an entry canopy is refreshing and welcome. Unless clients wanted to add a light under the canopy, once they put it up, it continues to work rain or shine, at all hours of the day or night, without any intervention. Having an entry canopy on a building also makes it stand out more as buildings are vertical in nature, but the entry canopy sticks out horizontally and draws attention. With the melding of aluminum as well as glass and acrylic panels clients can have a dramatic entry canopy.



The team at MASA Architectural Canopies has been helping to design and build entry canopies for many years, working with thousands of businesses and building owners. The use of aluminum translates to a very strong yet lightweight structure that clients will never have to worry about rusting away and losing integrity. Contact them today with ideas about adding an entry canopy.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.