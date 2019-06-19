Enviro-Line Co, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Sunrise Beach, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --Enviro-Line Co, Inc., a premier provider of wastewater pumps, filters and treatment supplies, announced today it has formed a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing agency in Phoenix, AZ that provides services to small business owners across North America.



Through this partnership with BizIQ, Enviro-Line Co, Inc. is seeking to improve its digital brand presence and increase the scope of its reach online. The company aims to present itself as a unified wastewater products supplier, attracting business from customers throughout the Midwest.



BizIQ uses up-to-date search engine optimization (SEO) strategies to help its clients rank better in local searches. In addition, the agency has optimized the Google Business Listing and other directory listings for Enviro-Line Co, Inc., improving its visibility across the web.



Moving forward, Enviro-Line Co, Inc. will benefit from a newly redesigned website and robust content marketing campaign, featuring a pair of blog posts each month and enhanced digital communications with customers in the area.



Enviro-Line Co, Inc.'s new website—developed by BizIQ—prioritizes relevant, timely, informative content focusing on the wastewater pumps, filters and treatment supplies offered by the company. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels for customers to get in touch with the company, facilitating better sales and service agreements.



"Our business has served the wastewater treatment needs of customers throughout the local region since 1971. We're already an established leader with a reputation for excellence. But, in today's increasingly digital age, we know we need to be more," said Richard Bowers, owner of Enviro-Line Co, Inc. "This partnership with BizIQ is enabling us to expand online and continue to showcase the traits that have made us a respected supplier and partner over these past decades."



About Enviro-Line Co, Inc

Enviro-Line Co, Inc. specializes in the sales and service of wastewater pumping and treatment equipment, including for UV disinfection treatment solutions. The company sells pumps and filters, offering installation, retrofit, maintenance and repair services to everyone from residential homes to commercial facilities. To learn more about the company and its products, please visit its website at http://www.enviro-line.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.