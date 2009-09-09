EnviroDock, Inc Announces the Grand Opening of Its First E-Dock Stationary Truck Stop Electrification Site at the Canaan Truck Stop in Canaan, NY

White Plains, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2009 -- As part of a cost shared contract award from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), EnviroDock, Inc. was able to complete its first installation of five E-Dock Stationary units at the Canaan Truck Stop, which is an Ambest Truck Stop located in Canaan, NY off I-90 exit B3.



“This is a great day for everyone involved,” said Kenneth Neal, one of the founders of EnviroDock. “EnviroDock has a tremendous product to offer, and we are very happy that we got involved with two great partners like NYSERDA, and Lou Polsinello, who is the owner and operator of the Canaan Truck Stop.”



“NYSERDA has been involved in the research, development, demonstration, and deployment of truck stop electrification for a number of years now,” said NYSERDA President and CEO Francis J. Murray, Jr. “We commend EnviroDock for their innovative work to reduce engine emissions and noise pollution through the development and use of E-Dock Stationary units at the Canaan Truck Stop. Not only will this advanced technology reduce energy use, it will reduce health concerns for the drivers and community as well.”



Under the award from NYSERDA, EnviroDock was able to finalize the design, development and commercialization of its E-Dock System. As owner and operator of Canaan Truck Stop, Lou Polsinello stated “…I am very pleased with the opportunity to work with the State of New York and EnviroDock to better serve my customers. Together, we have implemented the latest idling alternative technology in an effort to keep the air clean, Save the Diesel for the Drive, and keep my customers comfortable as they rest.”



The E-Dock Stationary is a stand-alone heating and cooling system with a robust, steel-enclosed and powder-coated cabinet. This unit delivers electronically-filtered and temperate air to the truck cab through two thermally insulated flexible ducts via a window control panel called the Window Air Delivery Unit (WADU). This patent pending WADU is attached to a swinging arm which makes installation into the cab window as simple and weightless as possible. It also houses the easy to use control panel for temperature and fan speed, as well as a duplex power outlet for in-cab appliances such as microwaves, computers and coffee makers. Additionally, the E-Dock system also provides a duplex power plug on the outside unit itself for engine block heaters and any other power requirements.



Under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration “Hours of Service” rule, truck drivers who drive for 11 hours in any 14 hour period are required to rest at least 10 hours. As Lou Polinello explains, “Downtime is very important to long haul truckers, and if I can provide a safe and easy way for them to rest in comfort for a fraction of what it costs to idle – I am all for it. The EnviroDock System allows truckers to rest in comfort with their windows closed and doors locked for security purposes. Along with the energy savings and improved security, the EnviroDock System reduces the noise levels both inside and outside the truck. It is our mission to serve our customer to the highest degree, with the cooperation of NYSERDA and EnviroDock this is just one more way to can accomplish this mission.”



“Even though we knew that there would be an increase in enforcement of anti-idling laws in the future, our goal with this project was to produce an alternative to idling that the drivers would want to use”, said Kenneth Neal. “We are confident that we went above and beyond our goals with the development of the E-Dock System, and we believe that the reviews from the Canaan Truck Stop will prove this.”



This brand new installation is already up and running, but the official Grand Opening Ceremony and Driver Appreciation Day will be held on September 23rd at the Canaan Truck Stop.



About EnviroDock, Inc.

In an effort to reduce noise, air pollution and fuel costs, EnviroDock, Inc., headquartered in White Plains, NY, was formed to produce an affordable, stand-alone heating, air conditioning and shore power system to the transportation industry. The system can be installed at truck stops, distribution centers and rest areas to allow drivers to comply with current and future anti-idling legislation requirements. Installation of the EnviroDock system will allow truck stop owners, fleet owners, and state and highway authorities to provide idling alternatives at their parking areas in compliance with recently-introduced anti-idling legislation. Use of the system will greatly diminish both air and noise pollution and increase fuel conservation, and will therefore have beneficial effects not only for the environment, but also for drivers, truck stop owners and neighborhood residents.



About NYSERDA:

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) was established by law in 1975 as a public benefit corporation. NYSERDA provides energy-related technical and financial packaging assistance to businesses and institutions to promote energy efficiency and economic development, as well as providing energy research and development programs that promote safe and economical energy production efficiency technologies in New York State. NYSERDA also analyzes the effect of New York’s energy, regulatory and environmental policies on the State’s business, institutional, and residential energy consumers.



