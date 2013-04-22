Earth Day Pledge: Plant a Tree in the Yogaphiles Forest

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2013 --The comedy sitcom Yogaphiles is commemorating Earth Day with a fundraiser that will benefit the environment and the arts. Celeste Thorson's indie series has pledged to raise funds to plant at least 200 trees in the Yogaphiles Forest. By having a tree planted and cared for in the actual forest, supporters will also have the opportunity to plant a personalized tree online, complete with customizable photos, links, dedication names and twitter handles.



"Planting a tree is the perfect way to stick it to climate change and promote yoga." said Celeste Thorson, director and creator of Yogaphiles. "When I hop into tree pose I feel grounded, balanced and rooted in the earth. Our goal is to plant some real roots in the Yogaphiles Forest, while spreading laughter, yoga and environmental awareness."



Whether it's an earth day pledge, a birthday gift, anniversary, memorial or random act of kindness, planting a tree to for someone special is the perfect way to honor a memory for generations. For every Yogaphiles Forest Yoga mat, T-Shirt and Water Bottle sold, a personalized tree will be planted in the Yogaphiles Forest and online.



Supporters can plant the trees on Yogaphiles.com or via Indie Gogo. Contributors will also have the opportunity to win a mystery box of yoga gear and a personalized tree.



About Yogaphiles

Yogaphiles is an independent web series that follows an eccentric class of yoga students in a multi-cultural studio in Los Angeles. The focus of the series is to promote fitness, comedy, equality and diversity. The show highlights multiple ethnicities and explores LGBT, ethnic and yoga centric stereotypes. Written and directed by Celeste Thorson and produced by Gammanova Productions, Yogaphiles stars Mario Locke, Hayden Shinger, John R. Colley, Katherine Adams, Zach Book and Dashama Gordon.



Yogaphiles sponsor, The Carbon Farmer, will plant the trees on their sustainable family farm in Alberta, Canada. They offer climate solutions like planting trees and offsetting carbon footprints with carbon credits. Wikipedia cites that climate scientists believe that human-induced global deforestation is responsible for 18-25% of global climate change. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency one tree can absorb more than a ton of carbon over its lifetime.



To learn more about planting trees in the Yogaphiles Forest go to http://bit.ly/zm9f2L