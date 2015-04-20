Environmental Heat Solutions Offers Free Phone Consultations for Those with Bed Bug Infestations

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2015 --Environmental Heat Solutions has the remedy to bed bug infestations in the Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland area. By using trained dogs to locate bed bug hideouts and heat to eliminate bed bugs, Environmental Heat Solutions will eradicate bed bugs throughout the local area, thereby helping their customers live pest free. They offer free phone consultations and can pinpoint the exact spots where bed bugs are nesting.



Environmental Heat Solutions was started by Bobby Anderson, President, in Purcellville, VA after realizing the overwhelming need to rid homes of the presence of bed bugs. Bed bug infestations have grown significantly in recent years and media covering the bugs has been forefront in the news. By using highly trained canines to sniff out the area of infestations, they locate the nests of these pests that can create large welts on the people they bite. After nests are located, Environmental Heat Solutions uses the proven method of heat treatments to kill off the bugs where they hide.



Bobby Anderson, President of Environmental Heat Solutions, stated in a recent interview, "I started Environmental Heat Solutions with the sole goal of the company to rid the area of these household pests. I saw welts on a child when I visited his home for an insect inspection. It broke my heart to see the pain those bites caused this young boy." Bed bugs feed on human blood, and leave very itchy red bumps on their victims.



Since that time, Environmental Heat Solutions has focused their entire business model on ridding homes, motels, dorms, and other dwellings of these nasty pests. With near epidemic numbers, bed bug infestations spread quickly, and can go from a simple extermination to advanced technologies. According to a specialist at Environmental Heat Solutions, "Bed bugs are susceptible to heat, and can be killed if heated to at least 120 degrees Fahrenheit."



Bobby Anderson also stated, "Environmental Heat Solutions offers free, no-strings consultation. We want to inform anybody who suspects a bed bug infestation and provide them access to definitive answers regarding the costs involved with finding and eliminating such infestations." For more information, please visit: GreenBedBugSolutions.com heat to eliminate bed bugs



About Environmental Heat Solutions

Located in Purcellville, Virginia, Environmental Heat Solutions was founded with one goal in mind: To help those suffering from bed bug infestations. They are heat treatment bed bug specialists, offering bed bug heat treatment and canine detection services Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland. With many years of experience handling bed bug infestations, Environmental Heat Solutions has found heat treatment to be the best approach for eliminating widespread infestations quickly and with minimal environmental impact. Environmental Heat Solutions offers a free, no-strings attached consultation with the desire to inform anybody who suspects a bed bug infestation and provide them access to definitive answers regarding the costs involved with finding and eliminating such infestations. For more information, please visit:GreenBedBugSolutions.com