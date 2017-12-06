Environmentally-Friendly Bag Weighs Half an Ounce and Can Carry 50 Lbs

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --Tiptop Things have created Nanobag, a bag that is strong enough to carry 50lbs of groceries or other items, while being small enough to fold up to fit into the tiniest of pockets. Nanobag weighs just half an ounce and is 0.002 inches thick, which is half the width of a human hair. Made from durable ripstop nylon polymer, Nanobag can easily carry most objects without ripping and is an environmentally-friendly alternative to plastic bags.



The team at Tiptop Things estimate that between 500 billion to 1 trillion plastic bags are consumed each year. Plastic bags are a choking and strangulation hazard for animals, and because they never completely break down, they clog up landfills and cause damage to soil, oceans and ecosystems.



Concern for our environment inspired the team at TipTop Things to produce an alternative to plastic bags and come up with Nanobag, which they describe as "ultra-strong, ultra-light and ultra-portable." It is made from the best lightweight, ultra high-performance materials they could find.



TipTop Things, a team of friends working to deliver quality products that make a minimum impact on the environment, have pledged to play their part in protecting the planet's future. They will plant mangrove trees in Myanmar to offset the CO2 that is produced as a result of making and stitching their bags. Mangrove trees help sustain coastal ecosystems, prevent soil erosion, and are extremely effective at binding CO2 to soil. The trees therefore play a positive part in preventing CO2 from escaping from soil and into the atmosphere.



"Nanobags will reduce the need to use – and waste – plastic bags which are harming our environment," said Rune Kippervik, director of Tiptop Things Ltd. "You will always have a bag handy since it fits in any pocket. In fact, it is so small, or 'nano,' it fits in the watch pocket of your jeans; that's the small, square pocket which is stitched half inside the side pocket on your jeans."



Nanobag has a waterproof coating to protect the bag and its contents from moisture if the bag is placed on the ground. It is available in black, gray, blue and red and measures 24 by 15 inches. Every Nanobag comes with a soft carrying case.



To find out more about Nanobag or purchase one, visit the Kickstarter page here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1094807097/nanobag-the-ultimate-carry-everywhere-bag.