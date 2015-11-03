EnviroSolutions Announces New President and CEO

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --Regional waste management company, EnviroSolutions, Inc, is proud to announce a new addition to its team with the ascension of Dean Kattler to the company's helm as President and Chief Executive Officer. Delivering an array of solid waste collection services to the United States Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern regions, EnviroSolutions is happy to have Kattler's quarter-of-a-century of experience in the waste disposal industry.



Founded in 2003, EnviroSolutions specializes in waste collection, recycling, and disposal services for companies of all sizes from small mom and pop operations to national firms involved in the construction, retail, and property management fields.



In tapping Kattler for the company's top stop, EnviroSolutions was drawn by his long history of successfully operating within the waste management sector, and they welcome his expertise and wide breadth of industry experience.



Kattler brings with him a successful portfolio gleaned from running his own waste management company, which was purchased by industry powerhouse, Waste Management Inc, prior to him spending 14-years in senior management positions within Waste Management Inc.'s North American operations.



His varied portfolio included responsibility for collection operations for solid waste and recycling, single stream recovery facilities, as well as construction and maintenance of critical infrastructure support like transfer stations. Additionally, Kattler, who earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Management at Salt Lake City's Western Governors University, was tasked with exploring emerging market technologies that boosted annual revenues by $875 million while employing more than 2,000 workers.



"I am excited to be joining the management team here at EnviroSolutions," said Kattler of his ascension to the firm's top post. "Our central commitment to superior customer service and dedication to protecting the environment through comprehensive green technology makes this a great place to work."



EnviroSolutions has long been an industry leader with a varied portfolio of clients that include local, state, and federal governmental offices, commercial businesses, and construction companies throughout the New England and Mid-Atlantic states.



